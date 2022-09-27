COMMANDMENTS FOR A CHRISTIAN FAMILY
Author Loretta J. Womack creates a set of commandments called “The Ten Demandments” that serves as a guide for the Christian family.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Loretta J. Womack composes a book named "The Ten Demandments: For Husband, Wife, Children, and Self," which aims to inspire and encourage Christian families around the globe to deepen their relationship with family members and most essentially, with God. The "Ten Demandments" consist of rules, much like the Ten Commandments, and focus on the expectations that are essential within a Christian household. The rules apply to husbands to wives, wives to husbands, parents to children, and children to parents, and the author explains the importance of living up to these promises.
In the Bible found in the Old Testament, Moses was chosen by God to deliver the Ten Commandments and explains to the people the importance of living by these rules to enter the gates of Heaven. In the New Testament, it states that Jesus has shared with his loyal disciples to love God with all their hearts, mind, and soul, doing the same to their neighbors. Womack’s "The Ten Demandments" focuses on the rules that maintain a healthy relationship within a Christian family.
Loretta J. Womack was born in Denver, Colorado. Loretta has spent thirty years at Mountain Bell Telephone Company. Loretta is also the author of the book Give Me My Flowers While I Live and I Will Do The Same For You and is the founder of The Determined Grandmothers in Las Vegas, Nevada. With 6 children, 28 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren, Womack is a matriarch of four generations.
Be enlightened by watching Loretta Womack’s interview with Ray Roberts, Blast Pop Media, and 5 Star Living. She was also interviewed by Larry Carnes at the Preach the Word Worldwide Network as the featured book of the month.
