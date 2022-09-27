NCDA&CS seeks proposals from researchers exploring bioenergy and new crops for North Carolina
SEPT. 27, 2022
Sam Brake, agricultural program specialist Hunter Barrier, research operations manager
RALEIGH – The N.C. Bioenergy Research Initiative and the New and Emerging Crops Program are seeking 2022 grant proposals that support each program’s mission.
“In the years since these programs began offering grants, we’ve seen some promising developments from the research projects that have received funding,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “I’m happy to see each program once again offering $500,000 in competitive grants. By investing that money in agricultural research, we help North Carolina maintain agriculture and agribusiness as the leading industry in our state. Ultimately, we know the funding provided now could pay off in farm incomes and in the state’s overall economy.”
Each program is organized under the NCDA&CS Research Stations Division. While not required, research projects funded by the grant programs may use the Division’s infrastructure and resources throughout the state, including one or more of the Division’s 18 research stations.
Potential grantees may wish to review the chart below to understand each program’s mission and the types of research projects that may qualify for grants.
|
Bioenergy Research Initiative
|
New and Emerging Crops Program
|
Mission:
|
To support the research and development of agricultural and forestry-based feedstocks for bioenergy production, agribusiness development and cooperative research for biofuels production.
|
To identify potential new crops, value-added products and then provide the agricultural research, marketing support and grower education needed to make these crops commercially viable options for North Carolina growers.
|
Topics of high importance include,
but are not limited to:
|
|
Copies of the grant applications, required forms and additional information are available on each program’s grant web page. The Bioenergy Research Initiative page is at www.ncagr.gov/bioenergy/Grants/index.htm, and the New and Emerging Crops grant page is at www.ncagr.gov/NECP/grants.htm. Applications must be postmarked by close of business Oct 28. Questions about each program should be directed to the contacts above. For more information on the application process, contact Allison Medlin, at allison.medlin@ncagr.gov or at 919-693-2483.
