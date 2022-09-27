NCDA&CS seeks proposals from researchers exploring bioenergy and new crops for North Carolina

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27, 2022 CONTACT: Sam Brake, agricultural program specialist Hunter Barrier, research operations manager

N.C. Bioenergy Research Initiative New and Emerging Crops Program

919-693-2483 910-592-7839 RALEIGH – The N.C. Bioenergy Research Initiative and the New and Emerging Crops Program are seeking 2022 grant proposals that support each program’s mission. “In the years since these programs began offering grants, we’ve seen some promising developments from the research projects that have received funding,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “I’m happy to see each program once again offering $500,000 in competitive grants. By investing that money in agricultural research, we help North Carolina maintain agriculture and agribusiness as the leading industry in our state. Ultimately, we know the funding provided now could pay off in farm incomes and in the state’s overall economy.” Each program is organized under the NCDA&CS Research Stations Division. While not required, research projects funded by the grant programs may use the Division’s infrastructure and resources throughout the state, including one or more of the Division’s 18 research stations. Potential grantees may wish to review the chart below to understand each program’s mission and the types of research projects that may qualify for grants. Bioenergy Research Initiative New and Emerging Crops Program Mission: To support the research and development of agricultural and forestry-based feedstocks for bioenergy production, agribusiness development and cooperative research for biofuels production. To identify potential new crops, value-added products and then provide the agricultural research, marketing support and grower education needed to make these crops commercially viable options for North Carolina growers. Topics of high importance include, but are not limited to: Weed management

Harvest management such as methods, timing, transporting and storage

Stand management such as renovation for productivity, planting dates, crop management and eradication when necessary

New species with bioenergy potential

Innovative uses of biomass for energy

Genetic improvement and selection

Education and demonstration Identification of emerging crops with economic potential

Crop physiology, growth and development

Identification of appropriate soil and climate needs

Agronomic management strategies including fertility and pest management

Postharvest management strategies

Creation and evaluation of new value-added products

Test marketing new crops or products

Genetic improvement and selection

Education and demonstration Copies of the grant applications, required forms and additional information are available on each program’s grant web page. The Bioenergy Research Initiative page is at www.ncagr.gov/bioenergy/Grants/index.htm , and the New and Emerging Crops grant page is at www.ncagr.gov/NECP/grants.htm . Applications must be postmarked by close of business Oct 28. Questions about each program should be directed to the contacts above. For more information on the application process, contact Allison Medlin, at allison.medlin@ncagr.gov or at 919-693-2483. -30-