Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,853 in the last 365 days.

NCDA&CS seeks proposals from researchers exploring bioenergy and new crops for North Carolina

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27, 2022

CONTACT:

Sam Brake, agricultural program specialist       Hunter Barrier, research operations manager
N.C. Bioenergy Research Initiative                      New and Emerging Crops Program
919-693-2483                                                          910-592-7839
   

RALEIGH – The N.C. Bioenergy Research Initiative and the New and Emerging Crops Program are seeking 2022 grant proposals that support each program’s mission.

“In the years since these programs began offering grants, we’ve seen some promising developments from the research projects that have received funding,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “I’m happy to see each program once again offering $500,000 in competitive grants. By investing that money in agricultural research, we help North Carolina maintain agriculture and agribusiness as the leading industry in our state. Ultimately, we know the funding provided now could pay off in farm incomes and in the state’s overall economy.”

Each program is organized under the NCDA&CS Research Stations Division. While not required, research projects funded by the grant programs may use the Division’s infrastructure and resources throughout the state, including one or more of the Division’s 18 research stations.

Potential grantees may wish to review the chart below to understand each program’s mission and the types of research projects that may qualify for grants.

Bioenergy Research Initiative

New and Emerging Crops Program

Mission:

To support the research and development of agricultural and forestry-based feedstocks for bioenergy production, agribusiness development and cooperative research for biofuels production.

To identify potential new crops, value-added products and then provide the agricultural research, marketing support and grower education needed to make these crops commercially viable options for North Carolina growers.

Topics of high importance include,

but are not limited to:

  • Weed management
  • Harvest management such as methods, timing, transporting and storage
  • Stand management such as renovation for productivity, planting dates, crop management and eradication when necessary
  • New species with bioenergy potential
  • Innovative uses of biomass for energy
  • Genetic improvement and selection
  • Education and demonstration
  • Identification of emerging crops with economic potential
  • Crop physiology, growth and development
  • Identification of appropriate soil and climate needs
  • Agronomic management strategies including fertility and pest management
  • Postharvest management strategies
  • Creation and evaluation of new value-added products
  • Test marketing new crops or products
  • Genetic improvement and selection
  • Education and demonstration

     

Copies of the grant applications, required forms and additional information are available on each program’s grant web page. The Bioenergy Research Initiative page is at www.ncagr.gov/bioenergy/Grants/index.htm, and the New and Emerging Crops grant page is at www.ncagr.gov/NECP/grants.htm. Applications must be postmarked by close of business Oct 28. Questions about each program should be directed to the contacts above. For more information on the application process, contact Allison Medlin, at allison.medlin@ncagr.gov or at 919-693-2483. 

                

-30-

 

You just read:

NCDA&CS seeks proposals from researchers exploring bioenergy and new crops for North Carolina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.