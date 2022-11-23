Houston Group Health Insurance Uninsured Rates Continue To Hit Record Lows Thanks To Latest Assist From Health Plans
Houston group health insurance continues to see an increase in signups with ever-expanding options nationwide
Rick Thornton, a Houston health insurance agent, said current administration’s plan to provide affordable healthcare for all is working, as the nation’s uninsured rate continues to plummet.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston small group health insurance is more affordable and accessible than ever to millions of individuals and families who were previously uninsured or underinsured. And as insurers expand the Affordable Care Act into more states and counties, look for the already-low uninsured rate to continue to fall to record-setting lows in the months and years to follow. The natural uninsured rate has reached 8%, but the current administration is doubling down with bigger investments and regulatory changes to continue improving enrollment numbers. This includes last month’s historic investment of nearly $100 million on navigators that help connect more people to health coverage.
— Rick Thornton
More information can be found at: https://insurance4dallas.com/group-health-insurance-houston/
The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August extends subsidies for millions of Americans who buy the Affordable Care Act. This includes individuals and families with group health insurance in Houston who were previously uninsured or underinsured. Now that it has been signed into law, several studies suggest an estimated 13 million people will continue to save an average of $800 per year on their Marketplace health insurance. Naturally, health insurance companies have also launched expansions into new markets, pushing the total to 16 by the end of next year.
Rick Thornton, a Houston health insurance agent, echoed a comment from Lisa Lough, president of Cigna’s Individual and Family Plans, who was quoted in a recent article on this matter as saying, “By continuing to expand and enhance our individual and family plans, more people will have access to quality, affordable care that supports whole-person health.” Thornton said more health insurance companies are expected to follow suit, and as this happens, their expansions should continue to reduce the ranks of the uninsured across the globe — providing unprecedented access to affordable healthcare.
Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.
Rick Thornton
Insurance4Dallas
+1 281-688-1426
email us here
Group Health Insurance Houston