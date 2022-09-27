Finacity Corporation Successfully Completes SOC 1 Type 2 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to the Highest Level of Servicing

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation is pleased to announce the receipt of its Service Organization Control (SOC) Type 2 certification, which validates Finacity’s high level of internal control and associated operating effectiveness when providing service to its global client base. Finacity CFO, Jeffrey Gulbin, stated, “This certification is a confirmation of our first-rate internal controls over servicing, systems and detailed reporting provided to our international clients and other constituents.” The examination was conducted by a highly accredited global leader in audit and advisory services in accordance with standards established by the AICPA and International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3402, Assurance Reports on Controls at a Service Organization.

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and bond administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $150 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. (www.Finacity.com)

