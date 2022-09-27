Rhove Brings Resident Ownership to Sandusky, Ohio, with Luxury Lodging Property, The Washington
Joining forces with serial entrepreneur Brent Zimmerman, Rhove debuts in ‘Best Coastal Small Town in America’
With Resident Ownership, this property allows everyone to not only be a part of the community but to own it.”SANDUSKY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhove, the company pioneering Resident Ownership, announced today a partnership with serial entrepreneur Brent Zimmerman to offer community investment at The Washington, a new luxury lodging property in Sandusky, Ohio, recognized as the Best Coastal Small Town in America.
Proudly managed by Airriva, LLC, this can’t-miss historic blue home sits on a corner lot of the downtown business district. The Washington features eight one-bedroom units and one four-bedroom unit. Originally built in 1890, the 7,200-square-foot property recently underwent a $2.4 million renovation to preserve its historic charm while adding modern amenities.
Across the U.S., Rhove is making it possible for everyone—not just the wealthy and well-connected—to invest in and own a piece of their communities for as little as $1 per share. For the first time, residents can invest directly in tourism opportunities right in their backyard. This is also a first for guests who can now invest in the places they stay, deepening their connections to the communities they visit.
“We are creating a world where everyone is an owner,” said Calvin Cooper, Rhove Co-Founder & CEO. “The culture of Zimmerman and their investment in communities all across Ohio makes a perfect fit for this Resident Ownership partnership. This is about bringing a sense of both financial and social capital to a historic property in a highly sought-after community.”
Brent Zimmerman is the founder of Saucy Brew Works and Brent Zimmerman Development LLC, which has a development pipeline totaling more than $100 million in commercial real estate throughout Ohio. Zimmerman is focused on creating unique opportunities in communities of the state he calls home.
Although funding was already in place for The Washington, Brent Zimmerman Development LLC felt it was important that the spaces where we live, work, and play should not be exclusively owned by developers.
The Washington represents the first property in Sandusky for both Zimmerman and Rhove.
“I am thrilled to be debuting The Washington alongside our partners at Rhove,” Zimmerman said. “With Resident Ownership, this property allows everyone to not only be a part of the community but to own it. Whether it is a multifamily rental property or a craft brewery, we are passionate about building spaces where community happens. With funding in place for The Washington, partnering with Rhove is truly about the social benefits of community ownership.”
Sandusky, known for its history and small-town charm, is located in northern Ohio on the shores of Lake Erie. A popular and growing tourist destination, Sandusky is the center of Ohio’s wine industry and home to the world-renowned amusement park Cedar Point. What was once a seasonal rental market has turned into a year-round destination as indoor attractions continue to populate the area. From indoor waterparks like Great Wolf Lodge and Kalahari to the Sports Force Parks complex and Merry-Go-Round Museum, Sandusky has a variety of places to experience with the whole family.
About Brent Zimmerman Development LLC
With a background in investment, Brent Zimmerman founded Brent Zimmerman Development LLC in 2015. Since then, he is responsible for the development of over $100 million in commercial real estate projects in Ohio. Additional initiatives include Saucy Brew Works, JJCBUS Master, Respring Capital Management, and MPAM Credit Trading Partners.
