Is the situation in the Taiwan Strait on a one-way escalator to eventual conflict?
Given the persistent ratcheting up of tensions in the Taiwan Strait in recent years, it is becoming easier for analysts to argue that the situation will continue to escalate until it reaches a breaking point. Such lazy cynicism is dangerous, though. The hard reality is that there is no military solution to tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
Fear of conflict — the key to managing Taiwan tensions
