Government provides update on operations and launches relief programs

CANADA, September 27 - During a media briefing on Tuesday, September 27th government provided an update on operations and relief programs as the province continues to recover from Hurricane Fiona.

Transportation and Infrastructure

Provincial crews continue to clear roads and work alongside Maritime Electric when trees are on lines. In the effort to return power to as many Islanders as possible as quickly as possible, later today, Maritime Electric will be working to restore power in the North River Roundabout area.

In order to complete this work, beginning this afternoon, one lane will be shut down to westbound traffic. Starting tomorrow, both lanes westbound will be closed. A detour will be set up around the site.

Government understands this is likely to cause traffic congestion and further

frustration, but it is important to close this road for the safety of Maritime Electric crews so they can complete this important work. Some of the impacted intersections for this detour are working again, and traffic control personnel and message boards will be put in the area where necessary.



Island Waste Management Corporation (IWMC) will be opening its sites for regular disposal operations beginning Thursday, September 29. Islanders are reminded that the clean-up effort will take time and that there is no rush to get debris, branches, or food waste to IWMC.

When the site opens, disposal fees will be waived for residential customers to drop off their spoiled food and waste. Roadside pick-up will resume when it is safe to do so.



The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is working to set up private pits across the Island for the disposal of trees and brush. Details on those locations will be provided tomorrow with drop-off starting Thursday.



Beginning tomorrow, a dedicated phone line will be made available to Islanders to call and put their names on a list for property debris clean-up and removal. Residents without the ability to remove trees and brush and deliver them to our disposal sites will also be able to call for assistance. That number will be made available tomorrow.

Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture

Today, the government is launching the Wage Rebate for Impacted Workers. This program provides a 100 percent wage rebate for businesses while closed due to power outages or significant physical damage making operating and earning revenue impossible.



For the next two weeks, this wage rebate program will allow employers to pay their employees up to a maximum of $25 per hour to a max of $1000 per week per employee. Employers will be to apply and make claims for the program starting next week.



To learn more details on this program, visit: https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/service/wage-rebate-for-impacted-workers-fiona-response

Fisheries and Communities

The Employment Development Agency’s Special Projects Program can provide support to any municipalities that may need to hire some temporary staff to help with clean-up.

To learn more about the program, visit:

https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/service/apply-for-the-special-projects-program-employers

In addition, the Rural Jobs Initiative can provide a wage subsidy if private sector businesses in rural areas need to hire someone to help with clean-up. To learn more about the program, visit: https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/fisheries-and-communities/rural-jobs-initiative

For the latest information on Hurricane Fiona response, please check with local media or visit PEI Public Safety and the provincial Storm Response page for regular updates.

