Rachel Burns Announces Upcoming EP ‘Living My Breast Life’

Pop/Soul Singer-Songwriter uplifts and unites Breast Cancer Community with poignant, humorous, and trailblazing music project

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rachel Burns is a Pop/Soul songwriter and artist who focuses on creating music that feels personable, original, and one-of-a-kind. The songwriter has announced an upcoming work titled ‘Living My Breast Life’ to be released on October 28th. Coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the project is an opportunity for Burns to spread the word about something she is genuinely passionate about and reach out to the community with an important message. The artist plans to unveil tracks starting from September 30th and will donate a portion of proceeds from the sales to breast cancer organizations. She will release a single weekly, leading up to the whole EP.The experience of making this record happen was nothing short of extraordinary. "I had the pleasure of working with Rachel in the studio and learned about her love for life, family, and caring for people when recording her. The passion of this naturally gifted vocalist made it a wonderful experience!" - This is how producer Donnie Lyle recalls his time spent working with Burns in the studio.That same feeling of love and care seeped into this record, giving the songs a lot of warmth and heart. ‘Living My Breast Life’ features five songs. The opener, "I Did It," is an inspiring song with personal lyrics. "Hope Is a Tricky Thing" offers a soulful sound with shades of 60s Motown aesthetics. The varied creative range on the EP is a fantastic testimony of Burns’ distinctive tone and personality. There is also room for a ballad: "Not Today." The track is one of the most emotional moments on the EP due to its heartfelt lyrics and lush piano phrasing.Fans of classic songwriting will appreciate Burns' take on "I Can See Clearly Now," as made famous by Johnny Nash (and Jimmy Cliff, who also released a stunning rendition of this classic). This cover song ties superbly with the concept of the EP, as it relates to finding hope and a new perspective, even after the rainiest days. "Hangy Sally" is the perfect curtain closer. This autobiographical ode has a vintage vibe, reminiscent of 1950s pop and gospel sounds - albeit with a contemporary spin.‘Living My Breast Life’ has much to offer, not just musically. From day one, Burns has been trying to empower women of all backgrounds. Her vision dovetails beautifully with the scope of this new EP. Musically, the release feels like a groundbreaking move forward in Burns’ artistry. When musicians bring honesty to their craft, the audience can tell instantly. When listening to ‘Living My Breast Life’ by Burns, people immediately feel that connection. The quality of the production is crisp and direct, yet the artist also managed to stray from the usual cookie-cutter formula to get closer to her fans with a much more spontaneous flow.Learn more about Rachel Burns by visiting www.rachelburnsmusic.com and stay tuned for the imminent release of ‘Living My Breast Life’ on all major digital streaming platforms. Watch the official music video for the first single, “I Did It” now EP TRACKLIST / RELEASE DATES:I Did It (9/30)Hope Is a Tricky Thing (10/7)Not Today (10/14)I Can See Clearly Now (10/21)Hangy Sallys (10/28)###

