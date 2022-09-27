The Comtrend VR-3071 is the First OpenSync-Certified VDSL Gateway Available

Comtrend's WiFi 6 VDSL Gateway is now available with OpenSync integration, bringing immediate access to Plume's SaaS Experience Platform and Smart Home Services Suite

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 27, 2022

Comtrend, a leading Broadband CPE manufacturer and solution provider to regional and rural Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced the availability of their first VDSL OpenSync™-certified gateway. The VR-3071 is the first certified product in a series of Comtrend devices that are planned for OpenSync integration.

Through Comtrend's partnership with the personalized communications services pioneer Plume®, the VR-3071 can pre-ship with OpenSync which enables immediate access to Plume's powerful cloud- and AI-driven SaaS Experience Platform featuring services for smart homes. Additionally, Service Providers with VR-3071 gateways that are already deployed can now easily add Plume services by simply upgrading the firmware.

Once connected to the Plume Cloud, OpenSync-enabled, Comtrend gateways can access such Services as HomePass™––a new bundle of smart home services for consumers featuring whole-home adaptive WiFi, advanced parental and access controls, cybersecurity and more. For service providers, Haystack™ provides a back-end data prediction and analytics suite that has a demonstrated track record of measured success across critical operational areas, including reduced truck rolls and churn, increased ARPU, and self-install savings to bring CSPs significant return-on-investment.

John DiFrenna, Comtrend's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, states "Comtrend remains committed to providing access to valuable solutions for every service provider, no matter their technology selection, market size, or location. Today, Comtrend is the only manufacturer to offer a VDSL OpenSync-ready gateway. This is Comtrend giving choice to our customers; whether it is a new product set, robust feature or establishing relationships with best-in-class partners such as Plume, Comtrend will continue to adapt and evolve as we service our CSP client demands".

To learn more about Comtrend's OpenSync-certified and Plume-services-enabled gateways, please visit us.comtrend.com/plume or contact your Sales Representative or email us at NA.Sales@Comtrend.com

About Comtrend

Comtrend has been supporting the needs of Rural and Regional Communications Service Providers (CSPs) for over 30 years. We are committed to leveraging defined standards and aligned partnerships to provide open Broadband solutions to all, and in turn, drive innovation and accessibility. Comtrend offers the latest industry technologies, including Fiber and xDSL Broadband gateways, wireless, G.hn Powerline and Coax home networking, and leading-edge Service Provider ACS analytics through TR-069 and TR-143, management, and CAF reporting solutions. We believe in enabling our customers to choose their best path, allowing them to openly deliver reliable, best-in-class home connectivity to their subscribers.

Visit: us.comtrend.com

Follow Comtrend on LinkedIn, https://www.twitter.com/Comtrend, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 41 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive WiFi, cyber-security, access and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

Visit plume.com, plume.com/homepass, plume.com/workpass, and opensync.io.

Follow Plume on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Plume, OpenSync, HomePass and Haystack are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc. Other company and product names are used for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_comtrend_vr_3071_is_the_first_opensync_certified_vdsl_gateway_available/prweb18916188.htm