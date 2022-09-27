Home Care Association of America Praises National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers, Establishes Caregiver Council
The Home Care Association of America pledged its support to the U.S. DOH’s national strategy to support family caregivers and established a Caregiver Council.WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Home Care Association of America pledged its full support in helping to execute the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ national strategy to support family caregivers. Representing home care agencies across the country that provide continuous, personal care in people’s homes, not currently covered by traditional Medicare, HCAOA is not only endorsing the national strategy for supporting family caregivers, it is also taking action.
“Today, we are launching a two-pronged effort to support family caregivers,” said HCAOA CEO Vicki Hoak. “We are establishing a National Caregivers Advisory Council in conjunction with other strategic partners, which will include care professionals, family caregivers, clients. This Council will address many issues cited in the national strategy including supporting and actively engaging family caregivers in care planning, lessening the financial strain for family-funded home care and elevating the role of direct care workers in providing long term services and supports.
“Family caregivers are essential partners in home care,” Hoak said. “More than any other type of health care provider, the home care industry is reliant on family caregivers. Most in-home care is not 24/7, so it is critical that both families and home care providers work in partnership with one another. Home care is one-to-one care in a person’s own home for several hours a week. No other health care profession spends that much time with one patient and that’s what makes family caregivers essential to the delivery of quality home care. It takes a patient, a family caregiver, and the care professional caregiver working together to ensure that the patient is safe at home living as independently as possible. When all three work as a team, we provide the best experience to ensure safety and positive health outcomes.”
In addition to forming the National Caregivers Advisory Council, HCAOA will also continue its strong legislative advocacy efforts outlined in the 2022 State of Home Care: Industry at a Crossroads report, which calls on home care industry leaders and policymakers to unite around initiatives that address the rapidly growing demand for care and to help Americans age in their own homes with comfort, safety, and independence.
“Not only do states’ Medicaid programs need to offer higher reimbursement rates so that home care professionals receive the wages and benefits they deserve, but we must also alleviate the financial burden many family caregivers face,” Hoak said. “Legislation such the Credit for Caring Act (HR 3321/S1670) the Home Care for Seniors Act (HR 2898/S1399), and the Elizabeth Dole Act (HR6823/S3854) would lessen the financial burden on families and expand access to home care.
“HCAOA members have been long-time supporters of these bills,” she added. “These bills along with the release of this national strategy urge government and other stakeholders to turn the recommendations into actions and recognize the valuable contribution of family caregivers.”
ABOUT HCAOA
Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the unified voice of the home care industry, strengthening our members through advocacy, education, and research. We represent more than 4,100 agencies that employ more than 1 million caregivers across the United States.
