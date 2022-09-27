Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,192 in the last 365 days.

Opening of the Trial of Former Séléka Commander for Atrocity Crimes in the Central African Republic

The United States welcomes the opening of trial proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the prosecution of Mahamat Said Abdel Kani, a former Séléka commander in the Central African Republic (CAR). This case marks the first Séléka-rebel defendant to face charges at the ICC for atrocities committed against civilians in CAR.

Amidst ongoing armed violence in the Central African Republic, the opening of these proceedings affirms the unwavering importance of justice. This trial at the ICC complements the vital parallel proceedings in CAR, including in domestic courts and the Special Criminal Court. The United States is committed to promoting accountability for war crimes and human rights violations and the end of impunity, which is foundational to lasting peace in the country and region.

You just read:

Opening of the Trial of Former Séléka Commander for Atrocity Crimes in the Central African Republic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.