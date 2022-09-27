ALL YOUR FOODS CANADA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF CERTIFICATION FOR NEW PRODUCTION FACILITY
Food production and delivery company 9,000 square foot facility one of biggest in the Metro Vancouver Area allowing it to produce over 100,000 meals per day.
This is a game-changer that will allow us to grow quickly and expand our reach across North America.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Your Foods Canada - a food production and delivery company utilizing a customized propriety software, is pleased to announce that it has completed its certification for a new production facility which will allow it to produce over 100,000 meals per day.
After a significant investment in infrastructure and equipment All Your Foods has been certified by the Fraser Health Authority and the City of Coquitlam to begin production in its new 9,000 plus sq foot production facility. The kitchen has state-of-the-art modern equipment and large storage capabilities. Curated with chef inspired delicious tasting menus, the Company is now ready to increase its sales efforts and expand its reach.
The certification now allows All Your Foods to increase its sales and customer base immediately. It also allows the company to work with other companies to white label frozen meals and ready-to-eat snacks. The company will also be starting meal pick up options and has begun developing partnerships for its catering services.
Benny Doro, C.E.O. of All Your Foods Canada commented, “We are pleased to have completed inspections and work undertook to satisfy the requirements of the local governmental bodies. This is a game-changer that will allow us to grow quickly and expand our reach across North America. Give us a try and visit us at https://allyourmeals.com/ ”
The global online food delivery services market is expected to grow from $115.11 billion in 2021 to $128.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The market is expected to grow to $159.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. An increase in smartphone users has given a boost to online food delivery services worldwide. Smartphone users are the primary online shoppers for the F&B industry and an increase in the number of smartphone users reflects a potential increase in online shopping for food and beverages.
About
All Your Foods Canada is a food production and delivery company utilizing a propriety software that has the operational infrastructure, logistics management and delivery-based capabilities to produce meals across North America. The company’s software tracks meals from ordering, ingredient acquisition, meal preparation, delivery, and payment. This key advantage allows it to streamline its revenue-producing assets across Canada and the USA with the capacity for market expansion through acquisition into the multibillion-dollar food delivery industry.
The brands associated with All Your Foods provide a variety of options for consumers and satisfy their wants for healthy delicious meals and beverages.
• Chef prepared healthy fresh meals
• Convenient healthy frozen meals
• Mobile barista service
• Large scale catering
• Large scale sandwich supplier
• On demand sandwich delivery
• White label food production
• Last mile food delivery service
Please visit https://www.allyourfoods.com/ for more information.
