BOXX Workstation Features New AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Processors

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TEXAS, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that its APEXX A3 workstation will now feature AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Processors. The new CPUs provide outstanding performance for a wide array of professional software applications from CAD and 3D design, to motion media, virtual reality, and more. BOXX is among the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the new processors.

“AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Processors provide state-of-the-art performance across a wide range of industries,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Sales and Marketing. “Inside our APEXX A3 workstation, the new CPU’s innovative features will empower architects, engineers, 3D designers, and motion media professionals to create, render, and multitask faster than ever before.”

The AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Processors powering the A3 provide 16 cores/32 threads running at 5.7GHz, so whether 3D modeling, rendering complex scenes, running simulations, or powering VR, the compact and versatile APEXX A3 supports simultaneous multitasking without sacrificing efficiency or performance.

In addition to the latest AMD technology, the highly configurable APEXX A3 features up to two professional-grade AMD Radeon Pro™ or NVIDIA® RTX™ GPUs, with next generation NVIDIA Ada generation upgrades available by year’s end. The liquid cooled BOXX workstation also offers up to 128GB 4800MHz DDR5 system memory, best-in-class connectivity like PCIe® Gen 5.0, 2.5GB Ethernet, USB 4.0, and Samsung 980 Pro PCIe® 4.0 NVMe SSDs for maximum graphics and storage throughput. The system is purpose-built for SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk Revit, 3ds Max, Maya, Arnold, Cinema 4D, Adobe CC, V-Ray, and other professional applications.

“At BOXX, we’ve earned our reputation as being first-to-market with game changing technology,” said Leasure. “Our innovative integration of the AMD Ryzen™ 7000 inside the APEXX A3 demonstrates our commitment to providing creative professionals with the best, most reliable tools available to optimize their productivity and maximize profits.”

