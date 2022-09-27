Solatube International Introduces SolaMaster Round Ceiling Fixtures
VISTA, CALIF, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solatube International, Inc., the world’s-leading manufacturer and marketer of Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs), has introduced a Round Ceiling Fixture to its SolaMaster commercial product line.
The new SolaMaster Round Ceiling Fixture features an ultra-low profile with minimal ceiling intrusion that is virtually flush. The closed ceiling design provides a new contemporary, modern option for designers and architects to incorporate Solatube daylighting in hard ceiling applications as well as T-Bar applications.
“Our SolaMaster Series is designed to deliver consistent light output throughout the day. It effectively captures low-angle rays in the morning and late afternoon but rejects high-angle rays at midday to prevent glare and heat,” said Solatube International President Robert E. Westfall, Jr. “The new Round Ceiling Fixture offers the same great performance with a modern new aesthetic.”
The fixture is available for new construction or retrofit projects and can be utilized in conjunction with all SolaMaster accessories, including the integrated LED Light-Kit and commercial Daylight Dimmer. Additionally, the fixture is available with the Solatube OptiView Shaping Diffusers next generation lens technology as well as Prismatic diffuser options. This allows the architect and/or designer to modify the lens patterns to achieve unique differing light distribution spreads for different visual effects all while maintaining a consistent, visually optimized look across the ceiling plane.
Daylighting leader, Solatube International, Inc., invented Tubular Daylighting Devices (also known as tubular skylights), which harvest daylight through optical domes that sit on the roof of a building, engineered to capture daylight (from both the sun and sky) from virtually any angle, even on cloudy days. The domes then direct the daylight into highly reflective tubes, delivering it to fixtures that diffuse it into the area beneath.
The first Solatube product was sold in 1991 and today more than 2 million people have improved their homes with Solatube TDDs, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities. Well-known Fortune 500 brands have enhanced their customers’ experiences while reducing their corporate energy costs by incorporating Solatube products into their stores, offices and facilities.
To learn more, visit www.solatube.com.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivalled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with ground-breaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments the company has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com.
