Grief Warrior Aims to Get Loss Awareness Day 9/29 on the Calendar

Healing Begins with Awareness - Loss Awareness Day 9/29

We want the world to know about our loss. Healing is a process that begins with awareness.

Healing begins with Awareness. The word GRIEF does not capture the depth of our feelings. Loss is breathless. Through it all, we move in silence. With Your Support, we can learn to Live After Loss.” — The Grief Warrior

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loss Awareness Day isn’t a celebration but a movement. It’s a symbol of support and a milestone marking the day we gave ourselves, our communities, and our world the space, support, and strength we need to heal. To move WITH our loss instead of against it.

It’s time to move from HIDING from the pain of our losses and HEAL together.

Spring is a time of renewal and rebirth. But what is fall?

Fall makes us comfortable with loss. It empowers us to see beauty in change, move WITH our memories, and slow down.

This is just one reason why 9/29 will be Loss Awareness Day. This date was chosen with intention.

Angel Number 929 is all about new beginnings. It’s about moving WITH, transformation, and change.

September is National Suicide Prevention month and marks The Grief Warrior's launch of a petition for Loss Awareness Day. On September 29, 2022, we will "move with" our first date and onward in transforming our pain into purpose together.

The Grief Warrior and its community want to bring attention to all types of loss, not just suicide.

Loss is a Part of the Human Experience. It’s Time to Make Space for it.

● 2.5 million people die in the U.S. annually, leaving ~12.5 million grieving family and friends.

● 1.5 million children in the U.S. lose one or both parents before they get to high school.

● 1.05 million people died in the U.S. alone from COVID-19.

Michele Cynthia, is no stranger to loss. She lost her son, Nicky, who transitioned from bone cancer at the tender age of 18. She lost her brother to suicide six years ago. She lost her best friend to murder at 18. Most recently; she lost her mother during Covid and her father to cancer.

Yet through it all, one thing keeps me going: community. For decades, The Grief Warrior dedicated her entire life and career to supporting, guiding, and advocating for this community as a Grief Coach and Intuitive Leader in between her eternal emotions of loss. The Grief Warrior has written books, the 7 Stages of Grief Alignment, and her team is gearing up to begin pre-production on the award-winning adapted screenplay, A Son's Gift.

The energy of the community is raw and real. Public figures are speaking up, sharing their stories, and making waves. In August, Lisa Marie Presley opened up about the loss of her son to suicide in 2020.

She knew it was uncomfortable, even unpopular, to talk about. But, even more, she knew the undeniable strength and power of spreading awareness.

This is the next step. With more awareness, we create more advocacy. We can find more hope, light, and love after loss with more support.

The Grief Warrior team is committed to raising awareness on September 29th, Loss Awareness Day as a way to empower millions of people around the world who are affected by the loss. This year, they are calling for 1 million signatures in support of getting Loss Awareness Day officially recognized. The movement is committed to empowering those affected by loss and providing them with the support they need on their journey. Through it all, they move in silence, but this changes with Loss Awareness Day. It gives their community a voice and advocates for their needs. It's not about "moving on" but making space for loss. With your help, they can get Loss Awareness Day recognized and bring awareness to this important issue. Please sign their petition and share it with your friends and family!

We are seeking signatures and building a Team Leader Ambassador tribe in every community to help us with resources written by The Grief Warrior, The 7 Stages of Grief Alignment mentorships, and courses where people can share their stories and connect with others who understand what they are going through. This movement provides an outlet for all those impacted by loss - whether it's recent or something that happened long ago - permitting them to grieve 365 days a year without feeling isolated or alone.

Through it all, we move in silence. But Loss Awareness Day changes this. It gives our community a voice. It advocates for our needs. It’s not about “moving on” but making space for loss.

With enough signatures, we can start a movement to heal together. Share this PR to build awareness! With enough signatures, we can create a movement to heal together.

We appreciate your support.

The Grief Warrior

Loss Awareness Petition: https://chng.it/TyzzKtZDq2

