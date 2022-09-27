Mobix Labs to Acquire EMI Solutions

/EIN News/ -- -Acquisition Will Be Immediately Accretive-

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a fabless semiconductor company delivering disruptive next generation wireless and connected solutions, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire EMI Solutions, an Irvine-based manufacturer of electromagnetic interference (EMI) filtering products for military and aerospace applications.

Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, were not disclosed.

“EMI Solutions brings yet another level of product excellence to Mobix Labs’ growing portfolio of wireless offerings currently sampling and under development,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “This acquisition not only allows us to further develop and deploy solutions for high-tech space and military-grade applications, but also adds meaningful revenue, and provides an existing customer base that is generating revenue and can be leveraged to cross sell additional products and services.”

With more than 25 years of expertise in the electromagnetic interference and compatibility market, EMI Solutions’ line of products includes high quality inserts, connectors and modules that comply with AS9100 and MIL-810/DO-160 standards, as well as the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

“We are delighted to now be part of the Mobix Labs growing family of products and services and are looking forward to working together with senior leadership to deliver a vast array of commercial applications,” said Bob Ydens, founder and president at EMI Solutions. “Our filtered connectors are the best means of eliminating unwanted noise from any electronic system, ideal for military and aerospace mission-critical applications, which helped our company become a recognized leader in the manufacturing of EMI products.”

“Today’s announcement is another reference point as we continue to execute on our growth strategy,” said Keyvan Samini, president and CFO at Mobix Labs. “This deal allows both companies to leverage our synergies as we implement a global go-to-market strategy, while also expected to be accretive to free cash flow at closing.”

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Mobix Labs Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company delivering disruptive next generation wireless and connected solutions. Through its True5G™ and True Xero™ technologies, the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. The company also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs also has offices in San Jose, Phoenix and Shanghai. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

About EMI Solutions

Headquartered in Irvine, California, EMI Solutions is recognized as the leading small business manufacturer of EMI filtering products for the military and aerospace supply chain. Founded in 1996, the company’s high-quality inserts, connectors, and modules are being used in wide variety of customized customer applications with proven reliability that also meets the latest MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461 and DO160 environmental standards.

