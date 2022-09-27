12th Gen Hybrid Power For Easy Multitasking With Shuttle DH610 Series

/EIN News/ -- CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, announces its DH610 and DH610S XPC Slim PCs for truly powerful processing in a 1.3L rugged chassis. The DH610 is a fully-loaded platform with maximum connectivity; the DH610S offers fewer connectivity options at an entry-level price point.



With 12th-Gen Alder Lake hybrid architecture and Intel® UHD graphic processor integration, the DH610 series delivers incredible clarity for 4K/60P UHD resolution for crystal-clear, AI enhanced imagery in digital signage, design automation, kiosks, FIDS (Flight Information Display System), and other text- and graphics-intense applications.

“Shuttle continues to lead the field in very powerful, very small computers, and the DH610 series lives up to our reputation,” said Tosh Akhgar, director of sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group. “They combine the latest chipset and offer different connectivity options for a wider range of applications.”

Both the DH610 and DH610S support up to 64GB (32GBx2) of DDR4-3200 memory, which delivers a performance improvement uplift of up to 28 percent for power-driven computing. Intel® UHD Graphics 700 series are integrated for multi-platform AI deployment. With one HDMI 2.0b and two DisplayPort outputs built-in, DH610 supports three independent displays, providing dynamic visualization for multitasking and digital signage applications.

With a native M.2 2280/2260/2242 Type M slot and an M.2 2230 Type E slot, the DH610 offers faster storage performance and expansion capacity for M.2 SSD and Wi-Fi modules; M.2 2280 key M also supports SATA (Rev 3.0) and NVMe (PCIe 3.0, x4) storage interfaces.

Connectivity for the DH610 offers four USB 3.2 Gen1 (Including one Type-C); four USB 2.0; and two RS232 for application flexibility. In addition, Intel® 2.5 GbE and Intel® 1GbE Lan are equipped to support Wake on LAN and Teaming Mode functions to provide high-speed data transfer capability and better networking integration.

The DH610S has built-in HDMI 2.0 and a DisplayPort so users can easily configure two 4K displays. Multiple I/O ports are included, with four USB 3.2 Gen1 (Including one Type-C); four USB 2.0; an Intel® 1GbE LAN; and two M.2 expansion slots to deliver exceptional productivity and reliable operation. It’s affordable and a perfect option for simple digital signage, office, and thin-client use.

The DH610 series feature Shuttle’s exclusive heat-pipe cooling system with an intelligent fan and clever ventilation design that allows constant air circulation between the inside and outside of the machine, resulting in high stability and low noise for 24/7 long-term operation. They are available now and come with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

