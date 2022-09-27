U.S. Support of ECOWAS Sanctions on Guinea

The United States commends the strong actions taken by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in defense of democracy in Guinea following its Extraordinary Summit on September 20 in New York City. We share ECOWAS’ concern that the transition government has not made progress towards establishing a transition timeline and organizing elections. The United States supports ECOWAS’ actions designed to encourage the transition government to move Guinea quickly toward a constitutional, civilian-led democracy through a transparent and consultative process.