Thunder Farm YF-4 (TF YF 4) live with upto 400% APY on Polygon Network featuring $UFARM , $DFYN, $pQBERT and $ROUTE
ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFarm, announces the launch of Thunder Farm which will go live on Polygon network in Yield Farming featuring 4 leading blockchain projects including Unifarm ($UFARM), RetroDefi ($pQBERT), DFYN ( $DFYN) and Router Protocol ($ROUTE).
The Thunder Farms cohort will be live for 60 days. The users can stake any of the above-mentioned tokens and earn a minimum guaranteed APY of 60% through UniFarm’s platform https://app.unifarm.co. The stakers can maximize their rewards to up to 400% by purchasing a Booster Pack. This is an unlocked pool and users can unstake and claim their confirmed rewards anytime.
Thunder Farms projects offering-
-UniFarm ($UFARM) one-of-a-kind staking solution where the best projects in DeFi space come together to provide value to investors. UniFarm allows you to stake one token but earn multiple high-value tokens, so in addition to a great APY.
-Router Protocol($ROUTE) is a decentralized exchange as well as a cross-chain infrastructure to facilitate communication across layer 1 and layer 2 blockchain solutions. It is also the latest to receive backing from Coinbase Ventures.
-DFYN ($DFYN) is a multi-chain AMM DEX that is built to be an inter-connected AMM with nodes spread on different blockchains and those AMMs will be able to share liquidity and enable cross-chain swaps. Currently, Dfyn is live on “Polygon and Fantom”.
-RETRO Defi ($pQBERT) V2 is the next evolution on RETRO DEFI ecosystem. It incorporates DEFI 2.0 mechanics and the latest technology on REBASE protocols.
Additional benefits
Thunder Farms Gold NFT - The users will be eligible for a Gold NFT by staking a minimum of $50 in this Yield Farming that will be live till the end of October 2022.
All the stakers are eligible to participate in all the Mega Events with a prize pool worth $3000 to up to $9000 that will be distributed among winners in the activities- Crypto Poker Tournament, Bug Bounty.
The stakers can win Silver NFT Airdrops by participating in the promotional activities, that is,
-AMA on Telegram
-Passive Income Conclave
-Staking Referrals
-Spaces on Twitter
On the launch of Thunder Farms, Chandan Choudhary, Co Founder, Dfyn Network and Router Protocol said, “The Unifarm team is going from strength to strength with their cohorts, onboarding projects across the spectrum and creating value for the users. As a long standing partner, we wish them the very best with their latest Thunder Farms”
Further added, Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO, and Co-founder said, “After incredible demand in our early cohorts, we are excited to bring continued gamified farming for token holders looking to gain exposure to multiple Defi projects in one pool”.
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various Defi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The platform aims to create a collaborative space for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has projects like Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. as its partners. It is a one-of-its-kind group-staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and sell pressure.
