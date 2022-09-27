Austrian Post launched Blockchain Crypto stamp with Augmented Reality - Bull as new motif
FIRST CRYPTO STAMP JOINT ISSUE WITH THE NETHERLANDSVIENNA, AUSTRIA , September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austrian Post and PostNL are launching the world’s first joint issue of a Crypto stamp. The Austrian Post has issued the world’s first blockchain stamp with a digital twin on the Ethereum Blockchain in 2019.
Both editions of the new 2022 Crypto stamp – in Austria “Crypto stamp 4.0”, in the Netherlands the “NL Crypto stamp” – share the same motif of the Bull. The bull is synonymous with optimism in the crypto and financial worlds and bull markets also mean rising prices. Leaving aside the motif, the two editions vary significantly in their design: The Netherlands edition comes in the national colors of red-white-blue and has a tulip, while the Austrian stamp is red-white-red and bears an edelweiss. Get them now at cryptostamp.com/onchainshop.
In addition Austrian Post - a corporate with a very traditional business model for more than 500 years - opened up a branch in the Open Metaverse Decentraland. Users can join an exciting Scavenger Hunt to win limited editions of wearables and helmets for Decentraland and also previous versions of the Crypto stamp. Join now at cryptostamp.com/dcl.
