Việt Nam calls for enhanced trust to ease nuclear risk

NEW YORK — A favourable international environment is needed to promote trust and friendship among countries to achieve the effect of the disarmament of nuclear weapons, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Việt Nam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said.

Addressing a meeting held by the UN General Assembly to mark International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons in New York on September 26, Giang emphasised international law observance, countries' fulfilment of obligations and the implementation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

The ambassador noted that global nuclear disarmament is the UN's long-term goal, which will face headwinds.

Việt Nam proposed intensifying dialogue and negotiation of international agreements on the reduction of nuclear weapons and fissile materials. Giang stressed the need to raise public awareness of the catastrophic consequences of the weapons as the risks of direct nuclear confrontation are at the highest level in decades.

He also reiterated Việt Nam's consistent policy of supporting nuclear disarmament, towards the total elimination of the weapons, as well as the country's commitment to seriously fulfilling its obligations under relevant treaties, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), and the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ).

In his remarks, recalling the lessons of disasters like the bombing of Japan's Nagasaki and Hiroshima in the Cold War, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all states to use every avenue of dialogue, diplomacy and negotiation to ease tensions, reduce risk and eliminate the nuclear threat.

"I pledge to work closely with all member states to forge a new consensus around how we can collectively defuse these threats and achieve our shared goal of peace," he said. — VNS