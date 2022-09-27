PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 27, 2022 Aim for a proactive government, not a reactive government - Tolentino MANILA - Monday, September 26, the Adaptive Governance and Innovation for Local Executives Program, otherwise known as "AGILE", introduced its Indicative Course Program to the local chief executives of the Philippines. Senator Francis Tolentino spearheaded the program early this year in partnership with the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy - National University of Singapore (LKYSPP-NUS). AGILE aims to enhance the skills of our leaders in order to cope with the demand and challenges of constant progressive change. This would aid the leaders of various local government units (LGUs) "to recalibrate their knowledge, leadership, and governance approach in these trying times." At the start of the program, Tolentino delivered his opening remarks, stating his prayers for the nation as Typhoon Karding hits the country. According to Tolentino, AGILE leadership is very timely as it teaches leaders the importance preparation. "My message today is simple, short in the hopes that it would reverberate during the course of this week's program - our goals, as leaders, should be to aim for a proactive government, not a reactive government," said Tolentino. He stressed the importance of "giving and providing before it is requested [and] prepositioning resources before there is a need." President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., during a briefing with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on the same day, stated that after an assessment of the damage of the typhoon, it is clear that preparation is very important. The Chief Executive found that some areas in the provinces of Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, and Tarlac are still inundated. In general, however, damage to public and private infrastructure was said to be manageable, with government services almost at full function. For areas where the typhoon was expected to hit, thousands of Filipinos were evacuated to avoid loss of lives. "I think this is a good illustration of how that (preparation) can really help. So, that's the approach we will take always," President Marcos said. Tolentino noted the President's coordinated response and monitoring with the LGUs following the onslaught of the typhoon. "The more unified we are in this (preparation) approach, the more aligned we are in our priorities, projects, and actions," Tolentino said. In San Miguel, Bulacan, however, five responders were reportedly killed due to Typhoon Karding. Tolentino, in a statement, offered his deepest condolences to the families of the rescuers who sacrificed their lives in service of their countrymen. Vice President Sara Duterte likewise offered her condolences and stated that "The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is on top of the situation - with coordination between concerned national agencies and local government units done to ensure immediate response and efficient delivery of relief services to the people affected by Karding."