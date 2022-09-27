BioCircuit Technologies, Inc. Closes a $9 million Series Seed Round

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCircuit Technologies®, a medical device company focused on peripheral nerve repair and neuromodulation, announces the close of a $9 million round of financing. Mike Masters of Masters Capital, the GRA Venture Fund and Alsora Capital continued their support, alongside existing shareholders. “We are very grateful to our investors for the support they have shown and continue to show for BioCircuit,” says Michelle Jarrard, CEO of BioCircuit. “The company has achieved a number of important milestones during the last year, including FDA 510(k) clearance for our first device, and we are now in a position to scale with confidence.”

Funds from this round will be used to commercialize BioCircuit’s nerve repair device, Nerve Tape®. The product’s patented design is the first FDA-cleared, suture-less solution to surgically repair damaged nerves. In addition, funds will support the further development of BioCircuit’s therapeutic device designed to improve the gait of patients afflicted with spinal cord injuries, stroke, and a variety of other neurological conditions. First human use is scheduled to occur in 2023.

Mike Masters, a BioCircuit Board member says, “BioCircuit’s products address compelling patient needs and represent sizable market opportunities in the fields of nerve repair and neurorehabilitation. I have personally invested in BioCircuit over the last several years based on my assessment of its technologies, intellectual property position, and the capabilities of the team.”

“BioCircuit’s strategy is to develop products that translate the insights of preeminent researchers into broad clinical application, to improve patient outcomes for those who would not otherwise have access to these therapeutic options,” says Tom O’Brien, BioCircuit Board Chair and former CEO of Axion Biosystems. “The funds raised in this round will enable the company to make meaningful progress in bringing its first product to market, and we are excited about Nerve Tape’s potential in the field of nerve repair.”

About BioCircuit Technologies

Based in Atlanta, GA, BioCircuit Technologies develops and commercializes medical devices for tissue repair and neuromodulation. Designed for ease-of-use and reliability, these devices enhance therapeutic targeting, diagnostic precision, and surgical consistency for improved patient outcomes.

BioCircuit has received $7+ million in funding from numerous NIH grants and including this round, has attracted a total of $13.5+ million in private financing.

For more information, visit www.biocircuit.com.

Attachment

Michelle Jarrard, CEO BioCircuit Technologies mjarrard@biocircuit.com