Seattle Scientologists Share a Message of Peace, Unity and Human Rights

A community forum and open house at the Church of Scientology in Seattle commemorates International Day of Peace.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Church of Scientology headquarters in Seattle, Washington, opened its doors to community leaders and neighbors to discuss ways to achieve the purpose of International Day of Peace.

The day was launched in 1981 by a UN resolution that encouraged “all humanity to commit to Peace above all differences and to contribute to building a Culture of Peace.” Two decades later, the General Assembly unanimously declared that this day, celebrated on September 21, should be an annual 24-hour cease-fire and day of non-violence.

While Seattle is not at a scene of active warfare, violence is on the rise. The Seattle Times reports gunshots rose 40 percent between 2020 and 2021, and the first six months of 2022 show an additional 50 percent increase. The Seattle Police Department’s 2021 crime report showed there were 5,340 reports of violent crime in 2021, up 20 percent from 2020 when there were 4,466 reports.

The Church of Scientology sponsors United for Human Rights, a human rights education initiative that raises awareness of the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The preamble of the UDHR is written in recognition that “the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.’

Keynote speaker, retired Washington state senator Maralyn Chase, emphasized her work statewide using the Universal Declaration precepts and the need to have these taught in schools throughout the state so that young people understand their basic human rights.

Rev. Ann Pearce, director of public affairs for the Church of Scientology in Seattle, told those assembled that because the Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights, these educational materials are available free of charge to anyone wishing to raise awareness of human rights.

David Scattergood, an advisor on the human rights campaign, described the wealth of educational materials that are available for use to promote the Universal Declaration including an educator’s guide, the award-winning DVD, “The Story of Human Rights,” public service announcements, posters highlighting all 30 human rights and “What Are Human Rights?” booklets which have been distributed all over the globe.

The Church of Scientology of Washington State is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in July 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

