Global Satellite Transponder Market To Hit US$ 28.0 Billion by 2027, Impelled by Rising Sales of DTH and HDTV Sets

Satellite Transponder Market Size Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Satellite Transponder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global satellite transponder market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global satellite transponder market size reached US$ 20.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR ) of 5.01% during 2022-2027. A satellite transponder represents a wireless communication device that is connected to a satellite for receiving and transmitting radio signals. It assists in the functioning of various identification, location, and navigation systems, such as GPS. A satellite transponder selects several frequency values for both downlink and uplink to prevent interference between signals. In line with this, the input (receiver) and output (transmitter) frequencies are pre-assigned, via which the device can operate over a distance of thousands of miles. A satellite transponder ensures accurate and reliable transmission services. Consequently, it is gaining extensive traction across military, government, and commercial organizations.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Satellite Transponder Market Trends:

The escalating demand for high-definition television (HDTV) and direct-to-home (DTH) sets is primarily driving the satellite transponder market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of Ku band frequencies for numerous very-small-aperture terminals (VSAT), mobile backhaul (MBH), and aeronautical applications is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the inflating need for satellite transponders in maritime broadband and in-flight and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of new television platforms is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the growing number of video broadcasting subscribers has led the service providers to utilize this device to offer end-to-end HD video transmission, which is anticipated to fuel the satellite transponder market over the forecasted period.

Satellite Transponder Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the satellite transponder market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Market Segmentations of the Satellite Transponder Market:

The report has segmented the satellite transponder market on the basis of bandwidth, service, application and region.

Breakup by Bandwidth:

• C-Band

• KU-Band

• KA-Band

• K-Band

• Others

Breakup by Service:

• Leasing

• Maintenance and Support

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Commercial Communications

• Government Communications

• Navigation

• Remote Sensing

• R&D

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Industry Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

