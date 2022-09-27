2nd Annual Augmented Reality Mural Festival Coming Back to Detroit, Expands to Suburbs, Ann Arbor, and Battle Creek
Electrifly Detroit Augmented Reality Mural Festival Presented by BrandXR will feature interactive augmented reality mural experiences featuring 13 artists.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrandXR, the no-code Augmented Reality platform & award-winning XR studio, which has worked with the NBA, NASA, and Henry Ford Health to create unique experiences for their brands, has partnered with immersive art company Electrifly to produce Detroit's second annual Augmented Reality Mural Festival. The Electrifly Detroit AR Mural Festival presented by BrandXR is a series of interactive public art installations kicking off this month, and running through October 31, 2022.
Moody Mattan, CEO of Ann Arbor-based BrandXR, said Electrifly Detroit was a huge success in 2021. The free, DIY, outdoor summer experience attracted families and children of all ages providing increased demand for the 2022 lineup.
The 2022 festival features new award-winning artists including Olivia Guterson, El Cappy, Chris Turner, Wendy Popko, Mike Han, and Ouizi, as well as last year’s lineup of world-renowned talent, including Hubert Massey, Chris Dyer, Ghostbeard & Patch Whisky, Phybr, and Armageddon Beachparty.
“I’m super excited to go into this digital art world, it’s the next level of art,” said artist El Cappy. “It’s definitely going to be the next big thing.”
Art lovers can download the Electrifly Augmented Reality Art App for free and visit the public murals at their own leisure. Simply download the Electrifly app and scan the murals to make them come alive. Take a step inside the art and interact with the artists’ characters and stories in nine Detroit neighborhoods as well as Sterling Heights, Ann Arbor, and Battle Creek.
“Electrifly Detroit allows people to experience and interact with art in a new 3D perspective. You’ll never have the same experience twice, and with the camera built into the app it’s super easy to share photos and videos with friends” said Malik Mattan, co-founder of Detroit-based Electrifly Co.
Electrifly Detroit artists represent some of Detroit’s top talent like Hubert Massey, the former assistant of legendary artist Diego Rivera, and Cranbrook Academy of Art MFA candidate Olivia Guterson.
For more information, visit ElectriflyDetroit.com.
Detroit Artist Names + Locations:
(*New in 2022)
Artist Hubert Massey
“Rising Strong”
Location: Boston-Edison District, Karasi Education Center, 1741 Atkinson Ave., Detroit
Artist Ghostbeard & Patch Whisky
“Best Buds”
Location: Eastern Market District, 1511 Winder St., Detroit
Artist Chris Dyer
“The Reef Diver” and “Marvelous Art Car”
Locations: 8 Mile District, The REEF Detroit, 6640 E. 8 Mile Road, Detroit and New Center, Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit
Artist Phybr
“Octophant”
Location: Greektown District, The Elephant Room, 439 E. Congress St., Detroit
Artist Armageddon Beachparty
“Gidget Cat”
Location: Woodbridge District, Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, 1517 Putnam St., Detroit
*Artist Olivia Guterson
“Teach Me How to Listen”
Location: Capitol Park District, The Albert-1214 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226
*Artist El Cappy
“WARM”
Location: Brush Park District, The Scott at Brush Park- 3150 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
*Artist Chris Turner
“Homefront”
Location: Midtown District, The Hamilton Midtown- 40 Davenport St, Detroit, MI 48201 Sterling Heights Artist Names + Locations:
*Artist Wendy Popko,
“Trail Blazer”
Location: Ventimiglia Italian Foods: 35197 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Ann Arbor Artist Names + Locations:
*Artist Ouizi
“Drifts”
Location: 200 S Ashley St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
*Artist Mike Han
“Perspective”
Location: York-1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Battle Creek Artist Names + Locations:
*Artist Ricky Watts
“Full Blast”
Location: 35 W Hamblin Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49017
*Artist Vyal
“X”
Location: Cafè Rica- 62 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015
About BrandXR:
BrandXR has been a leading AR studio for some of the largest brands in the world. We’ve helped brands like NASA, the NBA, and LG use AR technologies to deliver entirely new experiences for their customers . Our BrandXR Studio product allows brands to create, publish, and measure AR experiences all in one platform. With the BrandXR Studio, you can create AR experiences 100x cheaper and 19x faster all without writing a single line of code.
Learn more at https://www.brandxr.io/
About Electrifly Co.:
Electrifly is an augmented reality art and goods company partnering with artists and brands to bring their ideas to life through immersive technologies and interactive products. We’ve worked with an incredible range of artists, and have partnered with some of the most renowned mural festivals like Pow Wow Worldwide and Murals in The Market, to create award-winning interactive augmented reality mural experiences.
Learn more at https://electrifly.co/
