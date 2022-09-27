Blue Marble Geographics releases Global Mapper version 24
Enhancing data mosaicking, Global Mapper v24 introduces histogram matching for raster imagery.
Blue Marble Geographics® is pleased to announce the release of Global Mapper® v24. This new version of Global Mapper improves data visualization and provides essential geospatial tools to all GIS professionals.
— Jeffrey Hatzel, Product Manager
With a long history of user-driven development and file format interoperability, Global Mapper v24 continues in that legacy with new features for data visualization and combination.
Providing users with more visual control over data mosaicking, a new histogram matching option available in Global Mapper v24 allows for improved color matching and blending of raster imagery. Additionally, new contrast adjustment modes give users further control over the display of pixel-based data. Continuing to enhance the program's 3D data visualization, the 3D Viewer now seamlessly blends vector transparency and accurately renders complex features with islands or holes. The Path Profile tool for creating and saving cross-sectional views of 3D data more fully renders all data types in Global Mapper v24, allowing vector points to be viewed as they appear in the cross-section corridor.
“Global Mapper v24 continues to expand upon the robust feature set the application has been known for throughout its history,” states Product Manager Jeffrey Hatzel. “These improvements continue to make Global Mapper a cutting-edge GIS tool. The new advancements in 3D visualization and imagery analysis follow trends we have seen in the industry and requests from our customers.”
Creating easy-to-use geospatial software that provides the fundamental GIS tools to users at all levels is the leading objective for the Global Mapper application and guides all Blue Marble program development. With Global Mapper version 24, Blue Marble recommits to this goal by providing a comprehensive and affordable general geospatial software program suited to expert and novice users alike.
To learn more about all of the new features available in standard and Pro versions of Global Mapper v24, register and join us for a two-part webinar on Tuesday, October 4th, and Thursday, October 6th.
For more information about Global Mapper and to download the application, visit https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/global-mapper/.
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
