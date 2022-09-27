Monkeypox Vaccination Self-Scheduling Now Available

JACKSON, Miss. - Eligible individuals can now make their own appointments for monkeypox vaccinations through the Monkeypox Vaccine Scheduler by visiting monkeypoxvaccine.msdh.ms.gov.

Appointments for monkeypox vaccination can be made at any of the nine designated county health department locations throughout the state. Both first dose and second dose appointments are available through the scheduler. Individuals can also still call the MSDH Call Center at 1-877-978-6453 to make an appointment. There is no charge for vaccination.

"Vaccination remains one of the best tools we have for the prevention of monkeypox," said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. "If you think you are at risk, please take the important step of getting vaccinated."

Individuals 18 years or older may be eligible for vaccination if they:

Have been notified or are aware of close, intimate or sexual contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, OR

Identify as gay, bisexual, or as other men who have sex with men, or are transgender individuals, and: Have multiple or anonymous sex partners, OR Attend events or venues where monkeypox may be transmitted (for example, by skin-to-skin contact or sex on-site), OR Are living with HIV, OR Have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the prior 90 days.



If you are at risk for monkeypox, you can help prevent infection by avoiding close skin-to-skin or intimate contact with people who may be infected, and you should be vaccinated if you are eligible. If you develop a new or unexplained rash, especially if you have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox, isolate at home and contact your healthcare provider for testing.

For more information on monkeypox, including a list of vaccination providers in Mississippi, visit HealthyMS.com/monkeypox.

