Faye and Ultimate Partner to Supercharge Customer Service Software

Faye announces it has joined forces with Ultimate to deliver a more robust and intelligent customer service experience.

Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market and enterprise organizations, and Ultimate, the world's most powerful virtual agent platform, today announced a formal partnership to supercharge the customer experience.

As the 2022 Zendesk Vertical Solutions Partner of Year and the 2022 SugarCRM Partner of the Year, Faye leads the way in award-winning services, solutions, and support for CX. Paired with Ultimate, the two companies will deliver powerful AI-driven customer experience solutions to help their clients better understand customer needs, deliver personalized, omni-channel support, and automate common customer service functions.

"At Faye, we are dedicated to helping our clients improve their customer experience using industry-leading software," said Sarah Hurd, VP of Product and Marketing at Faye. "That's why we are excited to announce our partnership with Ultimate. Ultimate is the most powerful conversational AI tool on the market and they are rated as the #1 virtual agent software on the G2 platform. Combining our customer experience software expertise with Ultimate's cutting-edge bot solution, we can enable our clients to take their customer experience to the next level."

Customer support operations are quickly advancing. Customer expect fast, personalized, and positive experiences. On the other side of the equation, customer service agents need optimized support software to be able to manage these expectations. The partnership between Faye and Ultimate will provide organizations with a fast, affordable way to streamline their customer experience operations and provide outstanding customer experiences.

"At Ultimate, we want to collaborate with forward-thinkers, like Faye, who is as obsessed with delivering better, and more optimized customer support processes as we are," said Sylvain Mlodyszewski, Partnerships Lead at Ultimate. "This way, we can help our customers achieve their absolute best CX technology dreams."

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations, working with customers in over 25 countries to integrate SugarCRM, Zendesk, Salesforce, HubSpot, Asana, and more into complex tech stacks.

An Inc. 5000 award winner nine years in a row, Faye is an experienced CRM, CX, and bot advisor, trusted by customers and channel partners alike. They were recognized as the 2022 SugarCRM President's Club Partner of the Year and as the 2022 Zendesk Vertical Solutions Partner of the Year.

The Faye Team's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools, and integrations utilized by thousands of users every day. Faye helps their customers leverage the full, hidden potential of their software stack, driving software returns of up to 10x.

About Ultimate

Ultimate's virtual agent platform helps leading global brands scale their customer support with AI. Integrating directly into CRMs, this headless automation solution provides end consumers with fast, frictionless and on-brand support experiences across chat, email and messaging -in 109 languages. Headquartered in Berlin, with global hubs in Helsinki, New York and London, the company's customers include Vodafone, Finnair, HomeToGo, Gorillas and Zalando.

