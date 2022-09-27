Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,121 in the last 365 days.

RAD Technology Medical Systems Welcomes Colby LaHue

Colby has Joined the Team at RAD as the Director of Sales

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD) is pleased to announce the addition of Colby LaHue as Director of Sales. In this position, LaHue will develop and manage key relationships within the company's radiotherapy business as well as develop new markets including sterilization, emergent care and diagnostic imaging.

LaHue has extensive modular construction sales experience specializing in the healthcare industry. He has spent the last 15 years working for WillScot Corp., providing temporary and permanent modular facility solutions to a variety of healthcare clients.  

"We are very fortunate to have Colby as part of the team," said Kenneth Wright, VP of Sales and Business Development. "His extensive experience and modular industry know-how make him an asset to our company."

LaHue joins as Director of Sales to expand on RAD's recent successes in providing modular facility solutions to facets of the healthcare industry beyond radiotherapy.  "I'm excited and pleased to have the opportunity to be a part of RAD," said Colby LaHue. "I look forward to helping the company increase business and grow into new markets."

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems provides complex, design-built modular facilities for the healthcare industry. These customized, factory fabricated solutions are completed up to 50% faster than standard construction and are installed for temporary, interim or permanent use. RAD's Operating Leases require no capital, allowing projects to commence and complete sooner and customers to generate revenue faster. For more information on our facilities, please visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD at info@radtechnology.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rad-technology-medical-systems-welcomes-colby-lahue-301634260.html

SOURCE RAD Technology Medical Systems

You just read:

RAD Technology Medical Systems Welcomes Colby LaHue

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.