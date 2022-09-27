Premier Workspaces to Open New Location in Pasadena, California

301 North Lake is getting a new coworking space.

PASADENA, Calif. , Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Irvine, California based Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned coworking operators in the US, recently signed a 10-year lease with the Barker Pacific Group at 301 N. Lake Avenue in Pasadena. The 16,700 square foot space, located on the 6th floor features panoramic views, on-site hospitality team, 74 private offices, serviced meeting rooms and a masterfully designed common area.

Premier designed this shared workspace to impress with open ceilings, contemporary furnishings, and captivating views of the San Gabriel Mountains. With a dedicated hospitality team on-site, it uniquely delivers a level of professionalism designed for entrepreneurs, remote workers, and other professionals. Clients have the added ability to choose from private offices, shared offices, team spaces, serviced meeting rooms, and virtual plans that offer a selection of services including highspeed internet, Wi-Fi, phone answering services, mail collection and more.

In addition to in-suite amenities, 301 North Lake is immediately adjacent to METRO's L (Gold) Line Lake Station. The property also offers:

24 Hour Full-time Office Space Access

Banking

Courtyard

Energy Star Labeled

On-site EV Car Charging Stations

Pasadena Transit 20/Blue Line

"We are excited to add another Pasadena location to our portfolio of centers throughout Greater Los Angeles. 301 North Lake will focus on premium, private offices for individuals and small teams. The layout is also designed to accommodate larger teams looking for contiguous space. All the offices will feature the same high-end furniture used in our most recent build-outs – client's love the clean aesthetic." said Michael Pollack, the VP, Director of Real Estate at Premier Workspaces.

"Part of the appeal of our company is that we provide such flexibility," said Amy Fuller, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Premier. "Traditional space requires a build-out, furniture, staffing, and a multi-year agreement. Premier offers all the benefits of traditional space – without the overhead – on a flexible term. Businesses can rent a small office for three months or they can stay for 5 years."

301 North Lake is scheduled to open October 3rd, 2022.

Barker Pacific was represented by Scott Unger with Kidder Mathews and Premier was represented by Robert Rush of U.S. Realty Group.

Rates start at: $615 a month for a private office

Address: 301 N. Lake Ave., Suite 600, Pasadena, CA 91101

Pre-Leasing now at: (626) 269-8900

Website: https://www.premierworkspaces.com/california/pasadena-301-north-lake

About Premier Workspaces:

Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) operates one of the largest privately owned executive suite, coworking and shared workspace companies in the United States with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. Since 2002, Premier Workspaces has owned or operated 134 locations comprised of 2 million square feet of commercial office space.

