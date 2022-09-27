Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Strong Gloves (LGT-230)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of gloves being damaged, wet, providing inefficient protection and so I came up with TUF GLOVE" said inventor from Henderson, NV "This new invention would be a more durable and protective alternative to conventional gloves, providing an added layer of protection for the wearer's hands and could be used to illuminate dark spaces."

This innovative invention fulfills the need for a glove that would feature enhanced protection and functionality.

This design would protect an individual's hands from impact with various objects, as well as from sharp, pointed, or rough objects and surfaces. Would provide illumination when little or no ambient light was available allowing a person to see clearly when performing various tasks or simply moving about.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas, NV sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-230, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

