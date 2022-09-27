Record year for Indiana farms receiving historic homestead award

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 17, 2022) — Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award today at the Indiana State Fair from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.

“Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.

Based on the age of the farm, families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

“Since the formation of these farms, these families have provided for their communities, our state and the Indiana agriculture industry. It is hard to put into words the value and impact these family farms have on Hoosier agriculture as a whole,” Kettler said. “It is my utmost pleasure to recognize these record number of longstanding families for their hard work in providing the food, fuel and fiber necessary to sustain our state.”

Since the program's inception in 1976, over 6,100 families have received the award. Often, a Hoosier Homestead farm is easily recognized because most recipients proudly display their awarded sign on their property.

For this ceremony four Indiana farms received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership. They include, the Speer family farm from Jennings county, the Hartman family farm from Parke county and the Layton Acres, Inc. family farm and the Logan family farm, both from Rush county.

The following list includes the August 2022 Hoosier Homestead Award recipients.

County, Award Name, Award Year, Award Type

Adams, Braun, 1880, Centennial

Allen, Dafforn, 1874, Centennial

Allen, Doctor, 1872, Sesquicentennial

Allen, Fulk, 1861, Sesquicentennial

Allen, Hille, 1875, Centennial

Allen, Kurtz, 1872, Sesquicentennial

Allen, Matthias, 1860, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Allen, Wiegman, 1860, Sesquicentennial

Bartholomew, Bolte, 1881, Centennial

Bartholomew, Mckinney, 1883, Centennial

Benton, Keller-Quigg-Moyars, 1865, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Boone, Laughner/Hancock, 1862, Sesquicentennial

Cass, Binney, 1921, Centennial

Cass, Scherer, 1862, Sesquicentennial

Clark, Raymond & Viola Schafer, 1922, Centennial

Clay, Jones, 1870, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Clay, Killion, 1830, Sesquicentennial

Clay, Milligan, Brown & Thomas, 1863, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Clinton, Carter, 1905, Centennial

Clinton, Mohler, 1922, Centennial

Daviess, Arvin/Bradley, 1906, Centennial

Daviess, Mathies, 1919, Centennial

Dearborn, Robert & Anna Frey, 1917, Centennial

Decatur, Clark, 1919, Centennial

Decatur, Fischmer, 1921, Centennial

Decatur, Norman Burkhart, 1920, Centennial

Decatur, Sefton, 1922, Centennial

DeKalb, Creager, 1861, Sesquicentennial

DeKalb, Dermott, 1889, Centennial

DeKalb, Schrader, 1907, Centennial

Delaware, Evans, 1896, Centennial

Dubois, Hopf, 1920, Centennial

Dubois, Glenn Menke, 1872, Sesquicentennial

Dubois, Melvin Menke, 1872, Sesquicentennial

Dubois, Verkamp, 1871, Sesquicentennial

Dubois, Weyer, 1870, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Fulton, Burton, 1919, Centennial

Fulton, Wagoner-Tobey-Eizinger, 1920, Centennial

Fulton, Walsh, 1898, Centennial

Grant, Wright, 1839, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Greene, Calvert/Murdock, 1919, Centennial

Hamilton, Curfman, 1903, Centennial

Hamilton, Chris & Heather Knapp, 1906, Centennial

Hamilton, Donald E. Knapp, 1906, Centennial

Hamilton, Fred Knapp, 1906, Centennial

Hamilton, Ronald & Patricia Knapp Brockett, 1906, Centennial

Hancock, Deerburg, 1869, Sesquicentennial

Harrison, Richmer, 1847, Sesquicentennial

Hendricks, Leak, 1863, Sesquicentennial

Howard, Farwick-Williams, 1914, Centennial

Howard, Hollingsworth-Newlin, 1898, Centennial

Jackson, Mellenbrunch/Otte/Rieker, 1847, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Jackson, Meyer-Borgman, 1866, Sesquicentennial

Jackson, Siefker, 1848, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Jefferson, Storm-Spencer, 1845, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Jennings, Speer, 1820, Centennial, Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial

Johnson, B&G LaGrange, Inc., 1835, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

LaPorte, Lachner, 1922, Centennial

LaPorte, Maerz-Kloss, 1884, Centennial

LaPorte, Mark, 1881, Centennial

LaPorte, Sullivan, 1868, Sesquicentennial

Marshall, Redman, 1920, Centennial

Martin, Keller & Hewitt, 1881, Centennial

Morgan, Brown, 1837, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Morgan, Brown, 1886, Centennial

Morgan, Harry Goss & Bessie M. Dow, 1823, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Morgan, Jackson, 1846, Sesquicentennial

Morgan, Luther & Jessie Pruitt, 1922, Centennial

Morgan, Pearcy - Burns - Cook, 1905, Centennial

Morgan, Pearcy-Burns-Cook-Stephany, 1918, Centennial

Morgan, Stierwalt, 1856, Sesquicentennial

Parke, Hartman, 1822, Centennial, Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial

Parke, Mabel Thompson, 1877, Centennial

Porter, John Dick & Pollaro, 1901, Centennial

Pulaski, Brucker, 1922, Centennial

Pulaski, Hartmann, 1890, Centennial

Randolph, Fraizer, 1872, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Ripley, Ahrens, 1873, Centennial

Rush, Cole, 1922, Centennial

Rush, Layton Acres, Inc., 1822, Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial

Rush, Logan, 1821, Bicentennial

Shelby, G. Wayne and Freda Eck, 1866, Sesquicentennial

St. Joseph , Andert, 1921, Centennial

St. Joseph, Cordray, 1872, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

St. Joseph, Verhaeghe, 1922, Centennial

St. Joseph, Widler, 1922, Centennial

Starke, Bortell, 1919, Centennial

Starke, Siedentop, 1922, Centennial

Tippecanoe, Inskeep-McDole,Dilley-Gilbert,Diem-Tishler, 1910, Centennial

Union, Snyder, 1891, Centennial

Vanderburgh, Martin, 1858, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Vigo, McLaughlin/LaDue, 1854, Sesquicentennial

Wabash, Beauchamp & Ulrey, 1872, Sesquicentennial

Wabash, Winkler, 1845, Sesquicentennial

Warren, Frasch, 1864, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Warren, Mary Beth (Dysert) Brubaker, 1855, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Warren, Mehaffey Farms, 1881, Centennial

Warren, Pusey McCloud, 1854, Sesquicentennial

Warrick, Kroeger-Suscott, 1862, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Washington, Hoar, 1829, Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Washington, Walter L. Grimes, Scott R. & Linda Grimes Martin, 1869, Sesquicentennial

Wells, Captain, 1917, Centennial

Wells, Minnich, 1860, Sesquicentennial

White, Fry-Nice-Cosgray, 1881, Centennial

White, Moore, 1896, Centennial

For more information about the Hoosier Homestead Award program, please visit isda.in.gov. Photos from today's ceremony will be posted to ISDA's Flickr page by Friday, August 19, 2022.

