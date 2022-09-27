Submit Release
ISDA Hosts Cattle Grading Workshop - Aug. 19

About this Event

Cattle Grading Workshop

August 19, 2022

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Location: Purdue University – Boilermaker Butcher Block

720 Clinic Drive West Lafayette, IN  47907

Producers always wonder what grade and frame their cattle are and why some sell higher than others. This Cattle Grading Workshop will help educate producers on those differences.  Participants will be able to see videos of live cattle which will then be evaluated on the rail.   

Jodee Inman, Officer in Charge of Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News Division for USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, will be teaching producers about USDA Grades & Standards and best marketing practices.  Blaine Brown, Manager of Land O’Lakes, Inc. Center for Experiential Learning, will show us behind the scenes at Boilermaker Butcher Block and discuss cattle grades and cuts of meat.  Tracy Roberts and Gordon Lowry, Indiana Market News Reporters, will discuss the Indiana Market News reporting system and how producers can gather marketing information to help them make educated decisions. 

To register for this event, please contact Tracy Roberts at 317-220-3711 or Gordon Lowry at 812-270-2824.   Registration is limited to 35 participants.  There is no charge for this workshop, but participants could experience a parking fee charge of $8.00 in the Harrison Street Parking Garage.

Parking:  Harrison Street Parking Garage

719 Clinic Drive, West Lafayette, IN 47907

