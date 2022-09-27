Indiana Grown announces new director

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 8, 2022) — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler announced today that Caroline Patrick will be the new director of the Indiana Grown program and will lead its nearly 2,000 members.

Patrick’s background focuses on culinary arts and local food procurement. She was most recently Director of Food Nutrition at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis where she started a bistro in the hospital focused on local foods. Her education includes a culinary arts degree from The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

“As its new director, I am excited to see where Caroline will take the Indiana Grown program,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, who is also Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Caroline will lead the charge in elevating the Indiana Grown program while continuing to provide value to its members and Hoosier consumers.”

In this role of Indiana Grown director, Patrick will help to ensure Indiana Grown members find and secure new opportunities and work to help consumers shop for local products. She will also meet with elected officials statewide to help them better understand the program and the need to support local food-based businesses and artisans. Additionally, she will oversee the Indiana Grown team and work with them to set and realize a strategic vision and complete other operational needs.

“The Indiana Grown program is an exceptional way to promote shopping local and value-added production and processing here in the state of Indiana,” said ISDA Director Bruce Kettler. “I am confident under Caroline’s leadership the Indiana Grown program will continue to flourish and advance to the Next Level.”

In her previous role she was instrumental in COVID-19 care and precautions for the Community Health Network- East region. Patrick placed a major focus on securing local, fresh ingredients from nearby agri-businesses and farmers to give the Community Hospital East guests, caregivers and patients the best food and nutrition possible. She also oversaw the budget and team of nearly 80 staff members.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of director for Indiana Grown. This program is near and dear to my heart, and I have tried to source local and shop local for years in my previous roles," said Patrick. "I am looking forward to connecting with members and encouraging entrepreneurship, awareness and expansion for local businesses in our great state."

When consumers buy Indiana Grown member's products they support local businesses and livelihoods. Learn more about Indiana Grown at indianagrown.org.

