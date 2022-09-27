Milton Security Selects TrueNAS Enterprise Storage to Safeguard Data with Complete Redundancy
TrueNAS Enterprise Protects and Encrypts Data In-Flight and At-RestSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems®, an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, today announced that Managed Detection and Response (MDR) security service provider Milton Security has selected the TrueNAS M50 Enterprise storage platform to serve as the foundation for the company’s managed detection and response infrastructure, defending sensitive customer data from corruption or loss with complete redundancies and military-grade AES-256 encryption.
Milton Security made the shift in 2015 to Threat Hunting-as-a-Service as the risk of cyberattacks became a more serious concern for North American businesses. Utilizing TrueNAS as the platform for their soon-to-be-announced ThreatHunter.AI systems, data sets, and data lake, Milton Security relies on iX to grow, expand, and change the game in the cybersecurity industry. Milton Security’s plans include the deployment of a robust unified data storage solution that can be expanded over time while fitting into a predetermined footprint, making data protection, storage scalability, and density key requirements.
Milton Security evaluated a range of enterprise solutions. As an experienced user of TrueNAS, the company also looked at the TrueNAS M50 Enterprise storage platform, which had the ability to store massive amounts of data and scale within a small footprint. The platform’s TrueNAS Enterprise software also included redundancy advantages to inherently protect data, thanks to the OpenZFS file system.
Adding to this, Milton Security realized that TrueNAS also removed the complexity of cloud-based subscription or usage-based pricing models. As many storage vendors have shifted to cloud-based subscription or utility-based pricing options, this has resulted in more complex pricing. TrueNAS Enterprise offers very straightforward and transparent pricing which allows for more accurate cost modeling. The process of starting with the Open Source offering to prove the concept and then transitioning to the supported TrueNAS solution has been simple, efficient, and cost-effective for the IT solution provider.
“Being in the business of risk mitigation, the TrueNAS platform definitely supports our mission,” said Ethan Coulter, CTO for Milton Security. “The TrueNAS M50 Enterprise platform has proven to be a perfect fit, providing inherent protections only available with this Open Source platform, offering all of the scalability, flexibility, and redundancy needed to secure sensitive customer data.”
“TrueNAS Enterprise appliances are optimized for performance and reliability, and along with support, they offer an enterprise-grade choice for many demanding workloads,” said Mario Blandini, Vice President of Marketing, iXsystems. “We are proud to have been selected by Milton Security and look forward to helping them scale their business while leveraging Open Source economics.”
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
iX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Used by millions, TrueNAS has laid the foundation for the Open Storage Era so that all organizations can access the benefits of true Data Freedom. TrueNAS enables users to harness the power of the legendary ZFS file system and provides unified and hyperconverged storage for private and cloud datacenters, with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and other data-intensive workloads. Thousands of organizations around the world have chosen TrueNAS Enterprise systems and support from iX to scale-up or scale-out their infrastructure while leveraging Open Source economics.
