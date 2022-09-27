Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Biden-Harris National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health

WASHINGTON, September 27, 2022 - “The release of the Biden-Harris National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health (PDF, 776 KB) is a defining moment for our nation. It sets us on a path to end hunger, enhance nutrition, and improve health outcomes in this country. This strategy compiles recommendations from dozens of listening sessions held over the summer. I want to thank the individuals and organizations who shared their lived experiences, galvanized their networks, and made recommendations to improve the lives of all Americans.

“I am particularly excited by the Strategy’s pathway to provide healthy school meals to all students. This approach would reorient the school meal programs from an ancillary service to an integral component of the school day and allow schools to focus on providing the highest quality meals and engaging children around the importance of healthy food. Providing all school children access to healthy, nutritious meals will drive better health and give them the tools to reach their full potential, which means a better and fuller future for our nation.

“Today’s release of the strategy is just the beginning. The recommendations made in the Biden-Harris National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health are significant, and will require ongoing work to implement and execute on the proposals. The Strategy lays out big goals, and we need everyone - local, state, and tribal governments, Congress, private companies, nonprofit organizations, and everyday citizens - to work together to achieve them.”

