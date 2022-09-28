Raya CX Named an Aspirant in Everest Group’s CXM PEAK Matrix® EMEA 2022
RAYA CX gained a higher position in the Aspirant category in Everest Group’s 2022 Customer Experience Management (CXM) PEAK Matrix® Assessment.
RAYA CX has developed in-house solutions encompassing omnichannel and data management technologies to strengthen its digital CX capabilities”EGYPT, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAYA CX gained a higher position in the Aspirant category in Everest Group’s 2022 Customer Experience Management (CXM) PEAK Matrix® Assessment. Securing a place in the Aspirants category of this significant EMEA assessment for the second year in a row further solidifies our place as a rising global CX provider.
Everest Group is a US-based leading global research firm that shares insights on BPO, IT, business processes, and engineering services. The PEAK Matrix® assessment measures service and technology providers’ overall capabilities and the impact they create in the market.
Since RAYA CX has increased its market impact through a more diversified portfolio, added clients, and increased value delivered, it has managed to be placed higher in the category. By gaining a higher position in the Aspirant category in the CXM PEAK Matrix®, RCX has proven the success of its proactive growth strategy.
“We’re proud of Everest Group’s recognition and the efforts done by our incredible team to gain a higher position in the Aspirant category of the EMEA CXM PEAK Matrix®, as it shows the success of our turnaround strategy,” said Ahmed Refky, CEO of RAYA CX. “We’re on the right track towards our growth objectives, which should eventually position us where we need to be in the next couple of years.”
“Supported by a multilingual workforce serving the Middle East and the African regions, RAYA CX has developed in-house solutions encompassing omnichannel and data management technologies to strengthen its digital CX capabilities, along with multiple collaborations to drive innovation, which positions it well to support client demand,” said David Rickard, Vice President, Everest Group. “This has helped identify RAYA CX as an Aspirant on Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) in EMEA – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”
Everest Group’s recognition comes on the heel of RAYA CX’s strategic CX partnership with Zain KSA, being listed in the IAOP’s top 100 outsourcing list in 2022, and the acquisition of Gulf CX. The deal highlights RCX’s recent increased efforts to expand its footprint geographically, specifically in the EMEA region.
About RAYA CX
RAYA CX provides next-generation customer support on behalf of clients across verticals. Our end-to-end customer experience journey is supported by the latest technology and the most skilled and passionate people. RAYA has been the most preferred partner of customer service, technical support, and global services for Fortune 1000 companies across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa since 2001. Delivering from the most competitive and highly skilled labor markets, RAYA provides an array of integrated business process outsourcing solutions supported by robust strategies, continuous improvement, and innovation.
