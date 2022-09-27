NRI Launches 2-Day Domestic Flat Rate and International Flat Rate Shipping Services

NRI Industrial Sales is pleased to announce the launch of their 2-day domestic flat rate and international flat rate shipping services.

DELTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial Sales is pleased to announce the launch of their 2-day domestic flat rate and international flat rate shipping services. Industrial buyers will now be able to checkout on nriparts.com and enjoy 2-day flat rate shipping at only $9.99 USD.

"With our advancement in the way we manage logistics," said Ilan Levitin, Director of Sales, "we are proud to be able to lower the cost down to a fixed flat rate of just $9.99 USD to ship anywhere within the United States."

In addition, the company has also launched its international flat rate shipping program to expand its sales internationally. "This is a significant achievement as we expand globally," said Saif Syed, CEO of NRI Industrial Sales.

About NRI Industrial Sales

Our journey started in 2001 with a simple beginning. Today, we have become one of the largest surplus equipment sellers in North America. Throughout our growth, our mission has been constant. We specialize in providing our clients with sustainable solutions for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment.

We do so by partnering with businesses from various sectors, including Pulp and Paper, Oil and Petro-Chemical, Energy, Food Processing, and Mining, to preserve the economic and environmental well-being of the communities we serve.

We take pride in our sustainable solutions that keep tons of obsolete machines, equipment, and parts out of landfills and scrap piles while providing the industry with an economical source for industrial equipment.

