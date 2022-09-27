Debt Relief Association Announces Innovative New Debt Relief Program

Bringing immediate relief to Americans struggling with debt in uncertain economic conditions

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Debt Relief Association (DRA) is proud to announce the launch of its innovative new debt relief program. Designed by veteran financial experts, this new program is meant to help Americans struggling with overbearing debt and shaky economic conditions.

DRA and its program help consumers by negotiating directly with creditors and debt collection agencies to resolve unpaid or unsettled debts that may be overwhelming Americans. This program offers an alternative to debt consolidation, mortgage-backed debt solutions, bankruptcy or often risky and expensive balance transfer credit card programs.

Given the uncertain economic environment, many families struggle with previously reasonable levels of household debt, now made unbearable to job loss or other negative financial situations. Often, many Americans find themselves in these situations through no fault of their own. The DRA wishes to help them get back on their feet quickly without incurring more debt or going into expensive and protracted legal situations.

How does the process work?

Each applicant who comes to the Debt Relief Association for assistance is assigned a debt counselor. This counselor then looks over the individual's financial history, income, and budget to determine their best path forward.

Some steps of this process include:

Assessing your financial situation

Identifying trouble areas

Understanding how much your debt is costing you

Prioritizing your debts

Create a spending plan and choose a budgeting system

Negotiating with creditors on your behalf

Debt Relief Association also offers a full suite of debt resolutions services accessible to anyone who may struggle with difficulty resolving debts. The DRA firmly believes that everyone deserves second chances, and people are more than their credit profiles. Instead, DRA looks at each consumer from a whole-person perspective. This methodology allows Debt Relief Association to craft solutions that fit each person's unique situation.

