Varonis Adds Secrets Discovery to Industry-Leading Data Classification Solution

/EIN News/ -- The data security leader announces enhancements that detect and remediate overexposed private keys, encryption certificates, API keys, and authentication tokens

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced powerful new data discovery capabilities that uncover exposed secrets that unlock access to mission-critical resources.

Exposed secrets are increasingly responsible for devastating data breaches. With soaring cloud adoption and rapid app development, secrets can end up almost anywhere, exposing intellectual property, source code, and critical infrastructure.

Varonis can now accurately and automatically discover secrets where you least expect them, remediate exposure, and detect anomalous access behavior. It works by continually scanning source code files and other locations where an organization's secrets can spread — places like Windows, Microsoft 365, Box, AWS, Google Drive, Salesforce, and other leading apps and services.

Varonis can catch improperly stored secrets, such as hardcoded private keys or credentials or secrets stored in a log file.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.

