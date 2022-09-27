Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,071 in the last 365 days.

Work Truck Solutions Announces New CEO

CVO and CTO positions also created to facilitate accelerated evolutionary growth

/EIN News/ -- Chico, CA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions®, the leading authority on commercial vehicles, announced that Aaron Johnson has been tapped as CEO, effective immediately. 

“I am pleased to accept the privilege of serving our customers; as always, we are grateful for their business,” said Johnson. “This transition is designed to drive our growth; it provides continuity of leadership while at the same time expanding our focus. We will more quickly deliver solutions for the significant challenges facing the industry, such as production shortages, new customer demand paths, plus the transition to EV platforms and evolving EV credit issues that dealerships face today.”

Envisioning, building, and delivering world-class digital tools and solutions for the commercial vehicle space are at the core of everything Work Truck Solution does. With that in mind, founder Kathryn Schifferle transitions from CEO to Chief Vision Officer.

Commenting on this change, Schifferle noted, “Just a few years ago, we were very fortunate to bring on board one of our earliest advisors, Aaron Johnson, and he met the challenge of bringing the company’s corporate systems and data platform to the highest level of operations.” Schifferle went on to say, “My transition into the role of Chief Vision Officer means that I can be hyper focused on ways to supercharge the company’s role in helping all our customers through the needed evolution of the commercial vehicle industry.”

Concurrently, Kevin Kinell, who has led the product and development team for over seven years, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer to further drive the speed of providing solutions, partnerships, and technology values to customers and the industry at large.

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. The end-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com, the national commercial marketplace, and CV Showroom™, the smart digital catalog of commercial vehicles not in stock, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

Attachments 


Steve Henning
Work Truck Solutions
530-718-1885
steve.henning@worktrucksolutions.com

You just read:

Work Truck Solutions Announces New CEO

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.