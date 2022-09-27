Work Truck Solutions Announces New CEO

CVO and CTO positions also created to facilitate accelerated evolutionary growth

Chico, CA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions®, the leading authority on commercial vehicles, announced that Aaron Johnson has been tapped as CEO, effective immediately.

“I am pleased to accept the privilege of serving our customers; as always, we are grateful for their business,” said Johnson. “This transition is designed to drive our growth; it provides continuity of leadership while at the same time expanding our focus. We will more quickly deliver solutions for the significant challenges facing the industry, such as production shortages, new customer demand paths, plus the transition to EV platforms and evolving EV credit issues that dealerships face today.”

Envisioning, building, and delivering world-class digital tools and solutions for the commercial vehicle space are at the core of everything Work Truck Solution does. With that in mind, founder Kathryn Schifferle transitions from CEO to Chief Vision Officer.

Commenting on this change, Schifferle noted, “Just a few years ago, we were very fortunate to bring on board one of our earliest advisors, Aaron Johnson, and he met the challenge of bringing the company’s corporate systems and data platform to the highest level of operations.” Schifferle went on to say, “My transition into the role of Chief Vision Officer means that I can be hyper focused on ways to supercharge the company’s role in helping all our customers through the needed evolution of the commercial vehicle industry.”

Concurrently, Kevin Kinell, who has led the product and development team for over seven years, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer to further drive the speed of providing solutions, partnerships, and technology values to customers and the industry at large.

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. The end-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com, the national commercial marketplace, and CV Showroom™, the smart digital catalog of commercial vehicles not in stock, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

Steve Henning Work Truck Solutions 530-718-1885 steve.henning@worktrucksolutions.com