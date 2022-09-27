Surface-Treated Beamsplitters Significantly Reduce Glare and Interference to Improve Image Contrast for In-Line Illumination Applications

/EIN News/ -- BARRINGTON, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has expanded its extensive inventory by increasing its offering of standard optical components. This product expansion includes several new beamsplitters, including the TECHSPEC® Non-Polarizing Cube Beamsplitters and the TECHSPEC® Standard In-Line Cube Beamsplitters. Both beamsplitters feature a proprietary absorptive surface treatment on the blackened faces which eliminates undesired reflection. The resulting reflection elimination reduces glare and interference artifacts, and the improved image contrast also improves performance in many other applications whereby transmission is through only three faces.

The TECHSPEC® Non-Polarizing Cube Beamsplitters have a 50/50 reflection/transmission ratio and are constructed from high tolerance N-BK7 right angle prisms. Three transmitting faces have a Broadband Anti-Reflection (BBAR) coating to maximize transmission for the specified wavelength ranges. The transmitting surfaces of these beamsplitters have λ/8 surface flatness and 40 20 surface quality. They are spectrally flat, reducing undesirable effects that are caused by changes in the angle of incidence or changing beam divergence.

The TECHSPEC® Standard In-Line Cube Beamsplitters are an exceptionally cost-effective alternative, manufactured from standard-grade N-BK7 right angle prisms. The transmitting faces are coated with an MgF2 Anti-Reflection (AR) coating, and the hypotenuse is coated with a proprietary multilayer dielectric beamsplitter coating which provides the 30/70 reflection/transmission ratio. The transmitting surfaces of these beamsplitters have λ/4 surface flatness and 60-40 surface quality.

