Miki Agrawal, Best-Selling Author, Confirms Details Of Upcoming Book

Miki Agrawal, the social entrepreneur behind the best-selling “Do Cool Sh*t” and “Disrupt-Her” drops significant news about her newest venture.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revered as a public speaker, thought leader, and industry disruptor, best-selling author Miki Agrawal announces a new book project. The latest tome, titled “Heart Philosophy: Principles For Inner Wisdom” explores guiding principles and mantras for a meaningful existence, all told from the perspective of women, traditionally excluded from philosophical operations. In an exclusive introductory quip, Agrawal ponders, “What would happen if we reimagined philosophy with the entire story? I would argue a more well-rounded, just, creative, aligned, softer, kinder world with more embodied perspectives.”

Interwoven with personal mantras and explorations of Miki Agrawal’s professional and personal journeys, “Heart Philosophy: Principles for Inner Wisdom” is slated to be a personal workbook, designed to instill a commitment to the journey of self-discovery and judgment-free exploration, complete with an optional accountability contract located within the book’s introduction.

With an anticipated completion date slated for end-of-year, Miki Agrawal’s latest literary venture aims to lend affirmations straight from the author’s heart. Such intimate and honest accounts served as the basis of Agrawal’s previous works, including the best-selling “Do Cool Sh*t”, originally published by Harper Business, an imprint of Harper Collins, on August 6, 2013. Agrawal followed up the success of “Do Cool Sh*t” with her second tome, “Disrupt-Her: A Manifesto for the Modern Woman”, released by Hay House, Inc. on October 14, 2019.

About Miki Agrawal

In addition to being a best-selling author and prolific public speaker, Miki Agrawal is a social entrepreneur who leverages creativity and innovation to elevate traditionally antiquated and taboo spaces. Agrawal is the founder of Wild (gluten-free farm-to-table pizza concept), Thinx (period panties on a mission), and Tushy (bidet attachments for every toilet).

Throughout 15+ years of leadership, Miki Agrawal has received several accolades and awards for her entrepreneurial accomplishments, including being named one of Fast Company's “Most Creative People", “Young Global Leader” by the World Economic Forum and INC's “Most Impressive Women Entrepreneurs”.

