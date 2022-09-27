Commerce Cloud Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Commerce Cloud Market to be Driven by Increasing Focus on Optimising Customer Experience in the Forecast Period of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Commerce Cloud Market Share, Size, Price, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global commerce cloud market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, application, and organisation size, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/commerce-cloud-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 7.8 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 22%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 25.6 Billion
Some of the driving factors that are accelerating the growth of the commerce cloud market are organisations’ increasing focus on optimising the customer experience and operational efficiencies. Among other application sectors, groceries and pharmaceuticals play an important role in boosting the industry’s growth.
The need to optimise operational productivities is further likely to augment market growth. On the other hand, the rising number of SME businesses is probable to open new opportunities for companies in the commerce cloud market. Moreover, newer features such as product recommendations, generation of one-to-one predictions, and data-driven commerce insights are increasingly gaining traction among customers.
Commerce Cloud Industry Definition and Major Segments
Commerce cloud is a cloud-based software as a service e-commerce platform that helps enterprises or organisations to reduce their costs and improve their flexibility and efficiency. Commerce cloud offers data-driven commerce insights that help to improve the demand.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/commerce-cloud-market
The industry can be divided based on its components into:
Platforms
Business-to-Business
Business-to-Customer
Services
Training and Consulting
Integration and Deployment
Support and Maintenance
The industry can broadly be categorised on the basis of its application into:
Electronics, Furniture, and Bookstores
Grocery and Pharmaceutical
Automotive
Fashion and Apparel
Quick Service Restaurants
Travel and Hospitality
Beauty and Cosmetics
On the basis of its organisation size the industry can be divided into:
Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
Large Enterprises
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Commerce Cloud Market Trends
The rising deployment of technologies and solutions that enhance performance and reduce operational costs will emerge as the major market growth driving factor. The surge in the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, number of online businesses and high-speed data connectivity, especially in developing economies, will further aggravate the growth of the market.
A growing number of small-scale businesses and increased focus of the business towards customer satisfaction are some other factors bolstering the growth of the market. Emergent economies in countries such as China, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Japan, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of commercial cloud services and solutions across different industries.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are IBM (NYSE: IBM), SAP, Salesforce, Apttus Corporation, Episerver, Oracle Corporation, Magento, and BigCommerce, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Dimethicone Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dimethicone-market
Pectin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pectin-market
Smart Building Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-building-market
Loyalty Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/loyalty-management-market
Augmented Analytics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/augmented-analytics-market
Hydraulic Cylinders Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydraulic-cylinders-market
Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lithium-iron-phosphate-batteries-market
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
India Online Grocery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-online-grocery-market
Oat Fibre Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oat-fibre-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other