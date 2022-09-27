MYNI Finds Solution to Problem of Single-Use Plastics

“Our planet is worth it and so are you.” - Marie-Hélène David, founder

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After several months of research and development, MYNI , a Quebec-based company well-known in the eco-friendly household products market, is proud to announce the launch of a complete line of body care products in powder form. The line includes four products with a "myni-malist" formula: a shampoo, a conditioner, a shower gel and a 3-in-1 product. Made entirely in Quebec, the products will be available as of October 4th on the Kickstarter platform.MYNI is a Quebec-based company, founded in 2020, which aims to provide products that are both natural and safe for the whole family and the planet. MYNI was born out of the simple fact that most cleaning products are harmful to our health. MYNI offers products with safe ingredients and in packaging that significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions. In short, MYNI provides cleanliness without compromise!In the company’s most recent news, the team at MYNI is announcing it has found the ultimate solution to the problem of single-use plastics by producing products that are kind to the planet. MYNI's innovative formula helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by water transportation by 90%, and eliminates the use of plastic bottles, whereas existing body care products contain up to 95% water and are packaged in single-use plastic bottles.“Our innovations are a big leap for the environment!” says founder if MYNI, Marie-Hélène David. “Thanks to our concentrated formula, our products are about the size of a cell phone and as light as a pair of headphones, making them a must-have for travelers and adventurers."Developing a line of body care products has been an ambition of MYNI since the early days of our company,” David continues. “We have been working hard over the past few months to deliver the best formula, without compromising on efficacy and with fragrances to suit all tastes. Our hope is that consumers will have as much fun using the products as we had creating them!"According to the brand, it has also now branched out into skin and hair care with the introduction of a line of patent-pending shampoo, shower gel, conditioner, and 3-in-1 formulas. With these innovations, MYNI is breaking new ground with a powder-based hair and body products that transform into a gel upon contact with water, and features ingredients that are gentle on the body and hair.To bring its game-changing products to the masses, MYNI will launching its new line of products on the Kickstarter platform on October 4th, in order to reach the North American market. MYNI's body products will be available in three inspiring fragrances, as well as a scent-free option, including Oh My Peach! And Tea Time.“Because this line was born out of a desire to make products with ingredients that are good for both humans and the planet, the body line is free of sulfates, dyes, parabens, silicones and endocrine disruptors,” David states. “We’ve only incorporated good ingredients that provide cleanliness without compromise. Besides being vegan and not tested on animals, all three products in the body line stand out for their beneficial effects.”According to MYNI, its powder-based products provide numerous beneficial effects to the body and hair, such as:• Gentle on the body• Key ingredient: sodium cocoyl glutamate, which is used in baby products and boasts cleansing and foaming properties, while being very gentle• Removes grease and dirt• Key ingredient: sodium lauryl sulfoacetate which allows these products to remove oil and bacteria, without irritating the skin• Hydrating• Key ingredient: cocos nucifera fruit powder (coconut milk powder) is known for its skin nourishing properties• Leaves hair silky and shiny• Key Ingredient: oryza sativa starch (rice starch) was specially selected as an ingredient because of its softening and moisturizing effects on hair and skin; helps prevent irritation, thanks to a pH level adjusted to that of the scalp and skin• Nourishing• Key ingredient: carrageenan is known to be moisturizing, nourishing and to promote hair growthIn addition to products that promote a healthy body and hair, MYNI also offers zero waste packaging, with their compostable bags and reusable wheat straw bottles. The material is made from agricultural waste - the wheat straws are created from the stalks left after the harvest of wheat grains. These stalks are normally thrown away, so this process gives this natural waste a second life.To use MYNI’s products, simply follow these instructions:1. Add 350 ml of water in a bottle2. Pour the contents of the packet over the water3. Close the bottle and shake4. Wait at least 6 hours and shake vigorously before using."The fight against plastic is one of the great environmental challenges of today, as 73% of the waste on the beaches is plastic and plain plastic has a lifespan that can go from 450 years to infinity,” David concludes. “The time has come to move on from regular plastic and bioplastics – and products made from wheat straw are part of the solution!"For more information about MYNI, please visit https://myni.ca/ About MYNIMYNI was founded by Marie-Hélène David in 2020 with a goal of making safe, natural products accessible to families and the planet. The idea came to her the day she realized that her sink pipe had been corroded by the toxic fumes from her cleaning products. At that time, she undertook a journey to learn about the nature of the ingredients found in traditional cleaning products. The conclusion was clear: most cleaning products are harmful to the health of our families as well as that of our beautiful planet.Marie-Helene Davidmarie@myni.ca1 888 280 2026 ext. 101