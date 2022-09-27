Global Data Historian Market will Reach Nearly USD 1,571.8 Million, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 1,072.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.4%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Data Historian market is forecast to reach USD 1,571.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A data historian also known as operational historian or process historian is a software program that records and recovers production and process data by time; it stores data in a real time series database that effectively store data with minimal disk space and quick recovery. The market for data historian is influenced by rapid business expansions.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as high deployment costs pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the information and communication technology market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of data historian software.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show high growth during the forecast period. This is due to the growing adoption of data historian software and services among small and medium-sized enterprises with growing digitization, and expanding adoption of IoT-based technologies. Most of the developing countries are looking at India, and China as the global market. These countries consist of over 40% population across the globe and application of data historian in this region will grow with a very high rate.

Top 10 Profiled in the Data Historian Market Report:

• Honeywell

• General Electric

• IBM

• Yokogawa

• Siemens

• ABB

• AVEVA Group

• PTC

• Emerson

• Aspen Technology

Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Software

• Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Production Tracking

• Environmental Auditing

• Asset Performance Management

• Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

• Predictive Maintenance

• Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Oil and Gas

• Marine

• Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

• Paper and Pulp

• Data Centers

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Data Historian Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Data Historian Market industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Data Historian Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Data Historian Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

