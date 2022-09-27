Database Automation Market will Reach Nearly USD 3,984.4 Million, at a CAGR of 29.7% during the Forecast Period of 2026

Market Size – USD 494.5 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 29.7%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Database Automation Market is forecast to reach USD 3,984.4 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Data automation is the process of updating the data on the open data portal in order to perform a specific set of tasks programmatically, rather than manually. Automation of the data processing has been very beneficial for long-term sustainability as the manual process often exhibits vital errors and also takes up quite a long time in contrast to the automated process for the large data sets. The global database automation market is growing significantly as the demand for database automation in the business process in BFSI, E-commerce and other industry verticals are flourishing predominantly. The rising requirement of advanced automation in data processing in the business operations is the crucial driving unit of this market. Cloud deployment is likely to enrich broadly due to the higher adoption rate of cloud-based solutions primarily in the large enterprises.

APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 31.7% in the period 2019 – 2026, due to its massive demand for the database automation solutions across most of the end-use verticals coupled with the gigantic increment in the volume of data, especially in the BFSI and E-commerce sectors. India and China are some of the fastest-growing countries in this region, having substantial growth in the E-commerce sectors and digitization in the BFSI companies.

Top 10 Profiled in the Database Automation Market Report:

• Microsoft

• IBM

• Google

• Intel Corporation

• Nokia Corporation

• SAS Institute

• Amazon Web Services

• Oracle Corporation

• Cisco Systems

• Narrative Science

Market Segmentation:

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

Application Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Deployment

• Backup

• Security & Compliance

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Designing & Configuration Management

• Upgradation Management

• Application Release Automation

• Testing Automation

• Managed Services

• Education & Research

• Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Cloud

• On-Premise

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail & E-commerce

• BPO & KPO

• Transportation & Logistics

• IT & Telecom Service

• Education & Research

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Database Automation Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Database Automation Market industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Database Automation Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Database Automation Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

