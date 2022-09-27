Global eClinical Solutions Market to Record a YoY Growth Rate of 12.84% | Anju Software Inc, Bioclinica | IMARC Group

eclinical solutions Market Size Report 2022-2027

Global eClinical Solutions Market Will Touch US$ 16.2 Billion During Forecast Period 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “eClinical Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global eClinical solutions market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global eClinical solutions market size reached US$ 7.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.84% during 2022-2027.

eClinical solution is a software-based program that combines clinical technology and expertise to help life sciences organizations accelerate their clinical development processes. These solutions are used to record data in real-time and automate and conduct clinical trials. The system aids in analyzing, managing, maintaining, and recording clinical data. It consists of randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), clinical trial management system (CTMS), and clinical data management system (CDMS). Moreover, the eClinical solution functions with web-based applications and can be installed on-premises or deployed through cloud-based platforms. Currently, they are widely employed across diagnostic centers, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions.

Global eClinical Solutions Market Trends and Drivers:

The global eClinical solutions market is primarily accelerated by rapid improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing regions, due to the implementation of favorable government policies. Additionally, the increasing demand for eClinical solutions across the biopharmaceutical industries to seek regulatory approvals for newly developed medicines and drugs is bolstering the market growth. In line with this, the rising incorporation of software solutions in clinical trials and surging investments in healthcare IT solutions are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with medical devices and the increasing trend of outsourcing clinical trials to contract research organizations (CROs) are boosting the market growth.

Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global eClinical solutions market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Anju Software Inc.

• Bioclinica (Merged with ERT Clinical)

• Bio-Optronics Inc. (Advarra Inc.)

• DATATRAK International Inc.

• eClinical Solutions LLC

• eClinicalWorks

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Medidata Solutions (Dassault Systèmes)

• Oracle Corporation

• PAREXEL International Corporation

• Signant Health

Market Segmentations of the eClinical Solutions Market:

Breakup by Product:

• eCOA

• EDC and CDMS

• Clinical Data Integration Platforms

• Safety Solutions

• CTMS

• RTSM

• eTMF

• Clinical Analytics Platforms

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

• Web-hosted (On-demand)

• Licensed Enterprise (On-premises)

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Development Phase:

• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III

• Phase IV

Breakup by End Use:

• Hospitals

• Contract Research Organization

• Academic Institutes

• Pharma and Biotech Organizations

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

