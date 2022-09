Location-based Services Market

The rise in demand for personal and enterprise navigation services is expected to increase the demand for LBS

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "LBS Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans Analysis by 2030 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 426 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/238

Diversified range of applications, rise in demand for location-based services, increase in demand for smartphones, and rapid development of business analytics solutions drive the market growth. On the other hand, high cost of real-time LBS and operational challenges hinder the global location-based services market. On the contrary, technological developments and new applications that demand LBS solutions create opportunities for market players in the future.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

The report segments the global location-based services market on the basis of industry vertical, technology, component, application, and region.

Based on technology, the Assisted GPS (A-GPS) segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.6% from 2021-2030. The report also covers other segments such as enhanced GPS (E-GPS), enhanced observed time difference (E-OTD), observed time difference, cell ID, Wi-Fi, and others.

Based on the component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share. The services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 26.9% from 2021 to 2030.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/238

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.0% from 2021-2030.

Key players of the global location-based services industry analyzed in the research include Alcatel-Lucent, Apple Inc., Google LLC, AT&T Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Bharti Airtel Limited, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., HERE, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/238

COVID-19 Scenario:

• With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of location-based services enables governments to impose social distancing and facilitate tracking patterns of movements of people and traffic patterns.

• Location-based services are projected to get traction, due to their use in predicting the most probable COVID-19 infected regions and to preschedule the allocation of healthcare resources accordingly.

• Innovations and developments in location-based services post-pandemic such as location-based marketing, real-time tracking, augmented reality, and geotagging will support the market growth.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1.Location Analytics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.